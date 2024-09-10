Lionel Messi once overlooked his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever seen

The 2022 World Cup winner interestingly gave the accolade of the best player he's seen live to Ronaldo's namesake

Meanwhile, both Messi and Ronaldo have been snubbed for this year's Ballon d'Or Awards list

Lionel Messi once revealed that the greatest player he has ever witnessed live is none other than the legendary Ronaldo Nazario de Lima.

Despite having played alongside some of the most iconic figures in football history, Messi ranks the Brazilian striker above all others.

Lionel Messi overlooked Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the best player he's ever seen live. Photos by Robin Alam/ISI Photos and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Throughout his glistening career, Messi has shared the pitch with an array of remarkable talent.

Graduating from Barcelona’s renowned La Masia academy, the empyrean Argentine debuted in a star-studded team featuring Samuel Eto’o and Ronaldinho, just to mention a few.

Later, he would form an unstoppable attacking trio with Neymar Jr. and Luis Suárez, nicknamed the MNS, clinching multiple La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies during his stint with La Blaugrana.

Messi names the best player he's ever seen live

While Messi has been blessed with extraordinary teammates, the player who impressed him the most was an opponent.

Surprisingly, it wasn’t his long-standing rival Cristiano Ronaldo who earned Messi's highest praise, but Ronaldo Nazario, the Brazilian phenom widely regarded as one of the best strikers in football history.

"Ronaldo Nazario was a phenomenon," Messi shared in an interview with TyC Sports in 2020, quoted by SportBIBLE.

"Of all the forwards I’ve seen, for me, he was the best—an impressive player in every aspect."

Why does Messi admire Ronaldo?

According to Football Dive, Ronaldo Nazario’s blend of blistering pace, clinical finishing, and dribbling mastery made him nearly unplayable during his prime.

His ability to combine power, technique, and intelligence on the ball was something Messi admired, solidifying the Brazilian as the most complete striker the Argentine had ever witnessed.

Messi, Ronaldo miss out on Ballon d'Or list

Meanwhile, the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards have highlighted the approaching end of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two icons of world football for nearly two decades.

For the first time in over 20 years, neither Messi nor Ronaldo has been nominated for the prestigious award, marking a significant moment as both legends, now in their late 30s, move closer to the twilight of their remarkable careers.

Buffon 'settles' Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Italian football legend Gianluigi Buffon shared his insights on the ongoing GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo.

Buffon offered a thoughtful analysis of the two icons, highlighting their contrasting playing styles.

