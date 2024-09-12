The North London derby is one of the fiercest fixtures in English football, capturing the intense rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham

Both teams have their share of victories and heartbreaks, and the fixture has featured some of the biggest names in football history

YEN.com.gh has put together a list of the top seven scorers in the history of this iconic North London derby

Over the years, England's footballing rivalries have become legendary, with the North London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham standing out as one of the fiercest.

This rivalry dates back to 1913, when Arsenal’s move from Woolwich to Highbury placed them just a few miles from Tottenham's White Hart Lane, sparking geographic and competitive tension.

Players like Emmanuel Adebayor and Thierry Henry are also among the top scorers in the North London derby's history. Photos: James Gill/Tony Marshall/Julian Finney.

The tension deepened when Arsenal's chairman, Henry Norris, was accused of bribery to secure the club's top-flight return at Tottenham's expense.

Since their first meeting on November 11, 1887, the rivalry has intensified, with over 200 derbies played—mostly favouring Arsenal.

However, both teams remain locked in fierce competition, and many footballers have left their mark on this iconic fixture.

YEN.com.gh has listed the top seven scorers in the history of the North London derby.

Top scorers in North London derby history

Gareth Bale – 5 Goals

Gareth Bale is more commonly associated with his time at Real Madrid as part of the 'BBC' trio, but his roots with Tottenham go deep.

Bale’s transition from Southampton’s left-back to one of the Premier League’s most explosive wingers quickly earned him fan loyalty.

Whether it’s his memorable hat-trick against Inter Milan in the Champions League or his five goals in 11 games against Arsenal, Bale’s impact in the North London derby is fondly remembered by Spurs fans.

Thierry Henry – 5 Goals

Voted Arsenal’s ‘Best Ever Player,’ Thierry Henry is the club’s all-time leading scorer with 228 goals in 377 appearances.

Despite his illustrious Arsenal career, Henry only found the net five times in North London derbies, although his winner in his first derby on March 19, 2000, remains iconic.

Ian Wright – 6 Goals

Ian Wright is another Arsenal legend, tallying 179 goals in 278 appearances.

The Woolwich native consistently topped Arsenal’s scoring charts from 1991 to 1996.

According to Transfermarkt, Wright scored six goals against Tottenham in 12 matches before moving on to West Ham in 1998.

Heung-min Son – 7 Goals

Heung-min Son is the only active player on this list and the first Asian to score 100 Premier League goals.

Since joining Tottenham in 2015, Son has been instrumental in the North London derby, scoring seven goals and providing five assists in 19 appearances against Arsenal.

Robert Pires – 9 Goals

Despite spending only six years at Arsenal, Robert Pires left his mark on the North London derby.

The 1998 World Cup winner scored nine goals in 12 appearances against Tottenham, never experiencing a defeat against Spurs while with Arsenal.

Emmanuel Adebayor – 10 Goals

Emmanuel Adebayor is the only player on this list to have represented both Arsenal and Tottenham.

After a successful stint at Arsenal, where he scored eight goals in nine derbies, Adebayor joined Spurs in 2011 and added two more goals to his derby tally.

However, his move to Tottenham made him a controversial figure among Arsenal fans.

Harry Kane – 14 Goals

Harry Kane, Tottenham’s all-time leading scorer in North London derbies, reigns supreme in this fixture.

In 19 appearances, Kane has scored 14 times and added three assists, consistently tormenting Arsenal's defences.

Kane’s dominance in the derby, including scoring in nine of his first 10 Premier League derbies, cements his legacy as the king of this historic rivalry.

