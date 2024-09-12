Ghanaian teen talent David Oduro has received a heartfelt message from Spanish defender Alejandro Balde

Balde's gesture towards Oduro comes on the back of the latter publicly declaring the Spaniard as his role model

The 18-year-old completed his historic transfer from Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions to Barcelona this summer

Spain and FC Barcelona fullback Alejandro Balde has shared an encouraging message with rising star David Oduro, showing support for the young Ghanaian talent.

Balde, recently back in action after recovering from a long injury layoff, reached out via Instagram to offer mentorship and motivation.

Alejandro Balde sent a heartwarming message to Ghanaian youngster David Oduro after the latter completed his transfer to Barcelona.

Balde offers mentorship to David Oduro

The gesture came after Oduro publicly named the 21-year-old Barca defender as his football idol, stating that he models his game after Balde's dynamic style.

In response, Balde sent a direct message to Oduro, saying, "Welcome, my brother. Keep working! Anything you need, I'm here."

Comparing David Oduro to Balde

Oduro’s game is strikingly similar to Balde's. His ability to maraud down the left flank, offer width in attack, and deliver pinpoint crosses is reminiscent of his idol.

As he settles into life at La Masia, it will be intriguing to see how Oduro’s raw talent develops under the guidance of one of the world’s best football academies.

Balde’s mentorship could prove invaluable as Oduro works his way up the ranks at one of football’s most illustrious clubs.

David's historic move to Barcelona

Oduro's move to Barcelona marks a historic moment in the Ghanaian football landscape.

According to Ghanasoccernet, he became the first player to be transferred directly from the country's top flight to the Catalan club.

The 18-year-old is set to begin his journey with Barcelona Athletic, the club's reserve team, with hopes of breaking into the senior squad in the near future.

His rise to prominence

His rise to prominence has been swift.

Starting his career with Desideros FC, a lower-tier outfit in the country's capital, Oduro's talent quickly caught the attention of scouts from Accra Lions.

As reported by Transfermarkt, over the course of two seasons, he made 50 appearances, provided six assists, and scored once in the Ghana Premier League.

His numbers reflect a promising fullback with a keen sense for both defending and contributing offensively.

David Oduro pledges 100% effort

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David Oduro has pledged to give his all following his landmark move from Accra Lions to FC Barcelona.

The 18-year-old is fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead and has expressed his determination to work relentlessly in pursuit of his dream to represent Barcelona.

