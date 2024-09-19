Manchester City have been dealt a serious injury blow ahead of their Premier League showdown with Arsenal

Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne sustained a knock during his side's mid-week Champions League tie against Inter Milan

The veracity of his injury is unknown in the interim, but Pep Guardiola has issued a concerning update about his star player

Pep Guardiola has raised concerns about the availability of one of his key players ahead of Manchester City's highly anticipated Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday, September 22.

Kevin De Bruyne, who has been pivotal in City's early season form, sustained an injury during their goalless Champions League opener against Inter Milan in midweek.

Pep Guardiola has opened up about the health status of Kevin De Bruyne after the latter picked up an injury in the Champions League. Photos by Shaun Botterill and Oli Scarff.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola gives De Bruyne update

The Belgian playmaker, who has featured in every game since the start of the season, was substituted at halftime after suffering a knock in the 43rd minute.

When questioned about De Bruyne's condition, Guardiola's response offered little reassurance.

"I haven't spoken to the doctors yet, but it doesn’t look good," the City boss revealed to CBS Sports, as reported by talkSPORT.

Will De Bruyne play against Arsenal?

If De Bruyne is ruled out, it could deal a significant blow to City's midfield as they prepare for a showdown with Arsenal—a match that could have early implications in the title race.

City and Arsenal have been battling for supremacy in the Premier League over the last two seasons, and the current campaign is no exception.

Guardiola’s men lead the table with 12 points, while the North London club sits just two points behind.

A victory for the Gunners at the Etihad would see them leapfrog City, intensifying the competition for the Premier League crown.

Mikel Arteta’s side already passed their first major test of the season, edging out Tottenham in a narrow North London derby win.

Arsenal battling with Odegaard injury

Meanwhile, Arsenal faces injury troubles of their own. Captain Martin Odegaard is set to miss out due to an ankle ligament injury that Arteta described as "quite significant," according to BBC Sport.

Both teams will need to navigate these setbacks as they vie for early-season dominance in what is shaping up to be another thrilling title race.

Man City star complains about busy schedule

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City midfielder Rodri expressed serious concerns about the increasingly congested football calendar.

He suggested that if the relentless schedule continues, players may be compelled to take drastic measures, hinting that a strike could be a potential response.

