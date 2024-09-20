England international Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly been in discussions to take over a French Ligue 1 Club

Though it is unclear whether a deal will be finalised, Alexander-Arnold plans to invest his money into becoming club owner

Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly on Real Madrid's radar, with the Spanish giants targeting a full-back signing for next season

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has reportedly made a bid to take over FC Nantes, according to sources in France.

The right-back is said to be drawing attention as his contract approaches its expiration next year, sparking speculation about his future ambitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been in talks to takeover at Ligue 1 outfit FC Nantes, though it remains to be seen if a deal will be done. Photo: Robbie Jay Barratt.

However, new reports suggest that the 25-year-old is aiming to invest in Ligue 1 side Nantes, which is currently owned by French businessman Waldemar Kita.

According to L'Equipe, Alexander-Arnold and his father, Michael, initially held remote talks with the club's hierarchy during the summer, followed by an in-person meeting more recently.

Alexander-Arnold submits bid to buy Ligue 1 club

Although sources close to Liverpool have denied the claims, it’s reported that Alexander-Arnold's bid, made through a London investment firm managed by his father, is worth €100 million (£84m), with €80 million upfront and an additional €20 million later, plus potential bonuses of €40 million.

A third meeting was held in London on Thursday, where it was reported that the financial offer fell short of Kita's valuation for the club.

The Nantes owner was reportedly "furious" over the leaked news of Alexander-Arnold's interest and has since denied the claims.

Prior to focusing on Nantes, Alexander-Arnold had considered purchasing other French clubs, including AS Saint-Etienne and Le Havre, but ultimately decided to move forward with his bid for the eight-time Ligue 1 champions.

Football clubs owned by famous players

New Real Madrid forward, Kylian Mbappe, is on track to be one of Europe's youngest football club owners after reportedly finalising a €20 million deal for a majority stake in Ligue 2 side Caen.

At just 25, he is set to buy 80% of the club's shares, while Pierre-Antoine Capton, chairman of the supervisory board, would retain the remaining 20% stake, said to be valued at €5 million.

YEN.com.gh earlier highlighted the top 10 football clubs owned by famous players.

