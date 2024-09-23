The question of who the greatest footballer between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi is has sparked endless discussions

Ronaldo and Messi have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

Recently appointed Al-Nassr coach Stefano Pioli did not hesitate to name the better footballer between the iconic duo

Al-Nassr’s newly appointed manager, Stefano Pioli, has wasted no time in adding his voice to the ongoing and often contentious debate over who reigns as the greatest footballer—Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.

Since joining the Saudi club following Luis Castro's departure, Pioli has confidently expressed his stance on the matter.

Who is the GOAT: Ronaldo or Messi?

The Ronaldo vs Messi conversation has captivated football enthusiasts, analysts, and even players for over a decade.

The two iconic figures dominated the sport, consistently pushing each other to new heights.

Their rivalry was marked by an era in which they claimed every Ballon d’Or from 2008 to 2017, cementing their place as legends of the game.

Despite their respective careers winding down, the debate remains as intense as ever.

Many believe Messi put an end to the argument with his crowning achievement—leading Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022.

Yet, others still argue Ronaldo deserves to be recognised as the greatest, citing his goal-scoring prowess and individual records.

Stefano Pioli settles GOAT debate

Pioli appears to align with those favouring the Portuguese forward.

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo is superior to Lionel Messi; he has scored more goals than he’s played games,” Pioli stated in an interview, as reported by Bolavip.

Pioli’s endorsement of Ronaldo coincided with a promising start to his tenure at Al-Nassr.

According to beIN Sports, the Italian tactician guided the Knights of Najd to a resounding 3-0 victory over Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq, with Cristiano finding the back of the net once again.

As the seasoned coach aims for success with his new squad, his belief in Ronaldo's greatness could further strengthen the bond between manager and talisman, potentially leading Al-Nassr to significant achievements this season.

