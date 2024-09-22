When Angel Di Maria Named His GOAT After Playing With Ronaldo and Messi
- Angel Di Maria once named the best player football has ever produced after playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
- The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years
- The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them
Angel Di Maria once delved into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after playing with both superstars.
The argument on who between the two football stars is the greatest of all time has often left many football lovers divided.
Ángel Di María teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2014 before making an ill-fated transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2014.
He also played alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina, winning two Copa America titles and the World Cup, as well as sharing a season at Paris Saint-Germain.
What Di Maria said
As someone who has played alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Di María is in a rare position to weigh in on the debate over who is the better player.
When asked to choose, the winger pointed to Messi’s superior Ballon d'Or tally as the deciding factor, siding with his former Argentina teammate over his ex-Real Madrid companion.
He explained:
"The best player is the one with the most Ballon d'Ors, and Leo has eight. So for me, there's a clear gap between him and Cristiano."
Di María retired from international football in 2024 after securing the Copa America, finishing with 31 goals in 145 appearances for his country.
Forgettable players who played with Ronaldo
YEN.com.gh has also reported on the surprising players who played with Ronaldo.
The Al-Nassr forward has played with top stars such as Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Wayne Rooney.
But he also played with 'not-so-known' stars like former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and former Stoke City star Ryan Shawcross.
