Angel Di Maria once named the best player football has ever produced after playing with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The debate surrounding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been a central topic in the football world for many years

The two football superstars have dominated the football scene for years, sharing 13 Ballon d'Or titles between them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Angel Di Maria once delved into the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate after playing with both superstars.

The argument on who between the two football stars is the greatest of all time has often left many football lovers divided.

Angel Di Maria is in the unique situation of having played with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Source: Getty Images

The two have shared the stage for close to 20 years, winning every trophy available to them. They also have a combined 13 Ballon d'Ors between them.

Ángel Di María teamed up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid from 2010 to 2014 before making an ill-fated transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2014.

He also played alongside Lionel Messi for Argentina, winning two Copa America titles and the World Cup, as well as sharing a season at Paris Saint-Germain.

What Di Maria said

As someone who has played alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Di María is in a rare position to weigh in on the debate over who is the better player.

When asked to choose, the winger pointed to Messi’s superior Ballon d'Or tally as the deciding factor, siding with his former Argentina teammate over his ex-Real Madrid companion.

He explained:

"The best player is the one with the most Ballon d'Ors, and Leo has eight. So for me, there's a clear gap between him and Cristiano."

Di María retired from international football in 2024 after securing the Copa America, finishing with 31 goals in 145 appearances for his country.

Forgettable players who played with Ronaldo

YEN.com.gh has also reported on the surprising players who played with Ronaldo.

The Al-Nassr forward has played with top stars such as Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale, and Wayne Rooney.

But he also played with 'not-so-known' stars like former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and former Stoke City star Ryan Shawcross.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh