What Trossard Told His Arsenal Colleagues After Controversial Red Card Against Man City
- Leandro Trossard became the second Arsenal player to be sent off this season after a needless mistake against Manchester City
- The Belgian winger had been booked in the 34th minute before getting his second yellow card right before the break
- The decision came at a time when Jeremy Doku had avoided a booking from Michael Oliver for kicking the ball away
Leandro Trossard informed his Arsenal teammates that he didn't hear referee Michael Oliver's whistle before being sent off during their 2-2 draw against Manchester City.
After conceding an early goal to Erling Haaland, Mikel Arteta's team quickly took advantage of an injury to City’s key midfielder, Rodri, and appeared to be in control heading into half-time.
Goals from Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel Magalhaes had given Arsenal the lead, but the tide turned when Trossard was controversially sent off for kicking the ball away after being penalised for fouling Bernardo Silva.
This marked the second recent dismissal for Arsenal under similar circumstances, following Declan Rice’s second yellow card against Brighton, per ESPN.
What Trossard told his Arsenal colleagues
According to the Mirror, Trossard insisted he hadn’t heard referee Michael Oliver’s whistle and was aiming a pass towards Gabriel Martinelli.
Despite being a man down, Arsenal fought valiantly, only for John Stones' late goal to deny them a dramatic win.
Why Trossard was sent off
The Belgian was penalised after fouling Bernardo Silva. He booted the ball away, leaving referee Michael Oliver with no option but to give him another yellow card.
"The referee issued a second yellow card to Leandro Trossard for delaying the restart." said the Premier League in a statement.
Trossard will miss the Carabao Cup clash with Bolton but will be available for Saturday’s match against Southampton after serving his one-game suspension.
Haaland smacks the ball on Gabriel's head
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Erling Haaland hit Gabriel with the ball after Manchester City's dramatic last-minute equaliser.
The Norwegian star bounced the ball at the Arsenal man, who had his back turned and his shirt over his head in frustration.
While many assume Haaland was intentional, tempers flared after the goal and beyond the final whistle as they exchanged words.
