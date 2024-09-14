Cristiano Ronaldo took a trip down memory lane as he recalled the funny nickname he gave to Wayne Rooney

Ronaldo's first spell at Manchester United was characterised by a lot of success and a striking relationship with Rooney

Although their friendship has gone sour these days, Cristiano recalled the bizarre moniker he christened the Englishman

Cristiano Ronaldo recently displayed his playful side during a chat with former Manchester United teammate Rio Ferdinand.

The conversation took fans back to Ronaldo's first spell at Old Trafford, a golden era during which the Portuguese sensation played a pivotal role in United's success.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a strong camaraderie with Wayne Rooney during his first spell at Manchester United. Photo by Andrew Yates.

Source: Getty Images

Despite his high-profile move to Real Madrid in 2009, Ronaldo maintained close friendships with several former teammates.

Ronaldo reveals nicknames given to United teammates

In a light-hearted episode on Ferdinand’s show Rio Meets, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner reminisced about their time together and shared some of the humorous nicknames that circulated within the Manchester United dressing room, as noted by Goal.

Ferdinand, who shares a strong bond with Ronaldo, started the conversation by asking if he could recall any of the quirky names from their playing days.

Ronaldo recalls Wayne Rooney's funny nickname

Like a player recalling memorable moments on the pitch, Ronaldo didn’t miss a beat.

Sportskeeda reports that he fondly mentioned nicknames like "Rat" and "Wazza" before dropping the fan-favourite—"Shrek."

This cheeky moniker, given to Wayne Rooney, referred to the famous animated character and had both Ronaldo and Ferdinand in fits of laughter.

Ronaldo adds more nicknames

The conversation didn’t stop there. Ronaldo confessed to regularly teasing John O'Shea for his physique, humorously stating that the Irish defender had "no bum," much to the amusement of their teammates.

Paul Scholes, one of the most respected midfielders of his generation, had a simpler nickname—“Ginger”—a playful nod to his iconic red hair.

This exchange not only highlighted Ronaldo’s sense of humour but also offered fans a glimpse into the camaraderie shared by the United squad during one of the club’s most successful periods.

Ronaldo's club in Saudi celebrates him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Al-Nassr celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday, September 13, with a special ceremony.

Upon his return to club action, the Saudi club honoured Ronaldo's remarkable milestone of surpassing 900 career goals.

As part of the tribute, the team gifted him a customised jersey inscribed with "GOAT" and the number 900, symbolising his unparalleled goal-scoring feat.

Source: YEN.com.gh