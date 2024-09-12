Black Stars striker Antoine Semenyo has been recognized as AFC Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August 2024

The 24-year-old bulky attacker earned recognition due to his impressive displays early in the Premier League season

Semenyo and his Bournemouth teammates are gearing up for their Premier League clash against Chelsea on Saturday

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo has been awarded AFC Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for August 2024, acknowledging his standout performances at the start of the Premier League season.

Semenyo, a key figure in the Cherries' attack, featured in four matches throughout the month, delivering two goals and an assist.

Antoine Semenyo has scored or assisted 60% of Bournemouth’s Premier League goals this season. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's steady impact on Bournemouth's attack has been vital, particularly in games against Nottingham Forest, Everton, and Newcastle United.

In these matches, he scored and assisted, playing a key role in earning crucial points for the team.

His dynamic performances and knack for making key plays in front of goal have earned praise from fans and analysts alike.

As a key player for both AFC Bournemouth and Ghana's Black Stars, his form will be pivotal as Bournemouth continues its Premier League campaign.

What's next for Semenyo?

As Bournemouth prepare to face Chelsea at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, September 14, all eyes will be on Semenyo to see if he can continue his impressive form and help his team secure another positive result.

This recognition reflects his impressive form and cements his status as a player to watch throughout the season.

Semenyo receives praise from ex-England international

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamie Redknapp praised Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo, highlighting his explosive performances for AFC Bournemouth this season.

Redknapp, a former Bournemouth player himself, commended the club's decision to sign Semenyo from Bristol City at the beginning of last year, believing it was a smart move.

Source: AFP