Member of the GFA Executive Committee, Randy Abbey, has backed the FA for paying bonuses to Black Stars management at the World Cup

Each management member of the Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup received $100,000 as an appearance bonus

The former GFA spokesperson is the latest member of the Ghana FA to appear at the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports

Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association, has defended the federation for paying members of the management team of the Black Stars $100,000 each as bonuses for qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The former spokesperson of the association believes it is a deserving reward for the work put in to ensure the Black Stars qualified for the global showpiece.

Ghana was one of five African teams to qualify for the tournament in Qatar two years ago but failed to go beyond the group stage.

Mr Abbey appeared at the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports sitting to answer questions about Ghana football.

“We pay a bonus for recognition of success. So success has been achieved, and we think that it ought to be rewarded. And so we identify those who are responsible for the success and then reward them. Is that not the case?" he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"When the Black Stars fail to perform, what's the first name that is mentioned? It's the GFA president. People hold others responsible when there's failure. Why should these individuals not be recognized when there's success?"

GFA summoned after Save Ghana Football protest

The meeting of members of the Ghana Football Association and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Sports was necessitated following a protest by the Save Ghana Football group.

The group hit the streets in February to demonstrate against the current FA administration over the poor state of football in the country, as reported by Ghana Web.

Ghana has struggled in recent times with the Black Stars failing to advance beyond the group stage of the last three major tournaments.

