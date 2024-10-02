The Accra Sports Stadium will host Ghana's next game in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan

The Confederation of African Football approved the stadium for the upcoming game following Saturday's inspection

The Black Stars will be hoping to revive their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a win against Sudan in Accra

Ghanaians have been handed a huge sigh of relief after the Accra Sports Stadium received approval for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan.

In a dramatic turn of events, the West African nation wrote to the Confederation of African Football to inspect the Accra and Cape Coast stadiums following the ban on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for CAF Category 3 matches.

The Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority quickly closed down the Baba Yara, Accra and Cape Coast stadiums for renovation works.

Accra Sports Stadium receives CAF's approval for Sudan game after renovation work.

Source: Twitter

After weeks of work, CAF inspected the two stadiums and approved the Accra Sports Stadium for the game against Sudan.

‘’Following a comprehensive review of the reports of the CAF independent inspection regarding the Cape Coast and Accra Sports Stadia, we are pleased to inform you that the Accra Sports Stadium has been approved to host the AFCON Qualifiers for Morocco 2025. Specifically, it will host the Group F – Matchday 3 encounter between Ghana and Sudan, which is scheduled for October 11, 2024," a statement on the FA's official website read.

Huge boost for Ghana ahead of Sudan clash

Following a shaky start to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the news of Ghana playing their next home game in Accra comes as a huge boost for the Black Stars.

Ghana desperately needs a win to revive their qualifying campaign after a defeat and a draw in their first two games, per African Football.

Playing at the Accra Sports Stadium, with over 20,000 fans expected, the Black Stars will be buoyed by the support of Ghanaians.

Ashimeru backs Otto Addo to succeed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anderlecht midfielder Abdul Majeed Ashimeru believes Otto Addo is the right man to lead Ghana to success despite a slow start in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The former Borussia Dortmund player led Ghana to back-to-back victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

However, the team faltered as they lost for the first time in Kumasi in 24 years in a 1-0 defeat to Angola in their AFCON 2025 qualifier opener. Ghana then drew with Niger in their second game in Morocco.

