Teenager Myles Lewis-Skelly made his Champions League debut for Arsenal in their win over PSG on Tuesday

His mother, Marcia Lewis, who was in the stands to support him, could not contain her joy at watching him play

The 18-year-old's UCL debut comes on the back of his similar cameos in the Premier League and EFL Cup

Myles Lewis-Skelly marked a milestone in his budding career with a dream debut in the UEFA Champions League as Arsenal triumphed over Paris Saint-Germain.

The young prospect entered the fray as a late substitute in the Gunners’ 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, replacing Bukayo Saka in the final moments of the game.

Myles Lewis-Skelly's mother Marcia is filled with unbridled joy as she watched her son debut for Arsenal in the Champions League. Photos by Alex Burstow/Getty Images and @No1fan_club/X.

Lewis-Skelly makes debut as Arsenal beat PSG

Arsenal had already secured the win with first-half goals from Kai Havertz and Saka, ensuring a crucial three points after their goalless draw against Atalanta, beIN Sports reported.

Although his brief appearance didn't impact the outcome, it was a monumental moment for Lewis-Skelly, marking a new chapter in his professional journey.

Lewis-Skelly's mum reacts to son's European debut

The 18-year-old's debut in Europe was particularly significant for his family, especially his mother, Marcia, who watched the event unfold with a mix of excitement and uncertainty.

As the stadium announcer called out Saka’s name for substitution, Marcia momentarily hesitated, unsure if her son was about to enter the match, per Sports Illustrated.

But when she saw Lewis-Skelly's name displayed, her pride and joy were unmistakable as he was introduced to the home crowd.

Lewis-Skelly's continuous ascent

Lewis-Skelly's rise through the ranks has been swift. In the weeks leading up to his UCL debut, he had already made his Premier League and EFL Cup appearances.

His first league outing got off to an unusual start - receiving a yellow card before even touching the ball after directing goalkeeper David Raya to seek treatment against Manchester City.

Despite that rocky introduction, his composed performance against Bolton in the EFL Cup showcased his potential as a key figure in Mikel Arteta's squad.

As a versatile defender, Lewis-Skelly's tactical awareness and maturity beyond his years have promised to add depth to Arsenal's backline.

Saka confident of Arsenal's EPL chances

