Bruno Fernandes was controversially sent off for Man Utd at Porto away

The United captain was accused of a high boot on Nehuen Perez as he received a second yellow card

Bruno Fernandes found himself at the centre of controversy once again after being sent off for the second consecutive Manchester United match.

The captain was shown a second yellow card for a high-foot challenge during United's clash against Porto.

United started strong, taking a two-goal lead thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, both capitalising on mistakes made by Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

However, Porto responded quickly. Veteran defender Pepe scored, followed by an equalizer from Samu Omorodion, a player Chelsea pursued over the summer—all before halftime.

Omorodion struck again in the second half to give Porto the lead. Then came the controversial moment involving Fernandes.

The United captain, once a player for Porto’s rivals Sporting, went in for a high ball against Nehuen Perez.

The Argentine went down clutching his face, and the referee handed Fernandes a second booking, leading to his dismissal.

However, replays revealed that Fernandes' foot did not actually make contact with Perez's head but only grazed his arm.

Despite the setback, former United captain Harry Maguire came to the rescue in stoppage time, heading in a crucial equalizer from a corner to save Erik ten Hag's side from a complete defeat.

Source: AFP