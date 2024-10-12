Iconic England defender John Terry has slammed Zlatan Ibrahimovic for claiming he's 'bigger' than Chelsea

Terry reckoned that despite Zlatan's status as one of the best strikers of his generation, he wouldn't make the starting XI

He adds that Ibrahimovic would have played second fiddle to legendary Ivorian forward Didier Drogba

John Terry has taken a jab at Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish icon claimed he is "bigger" than Chelsea.

Zlatan, widely regarded as one of the most prolific strikers in football history, is no stranger to bold statements.

His career, laden with 34 trophies and over 570 goals, including stints at Europe's top clubs, has seen him cement his place as one of the all-time greats.

Ibrahimovic claims he's 'bigger' than Chelsea

Though he had a brief but impactful spell in the Premier League with Manchester United, Chelsea sought to bring him to Stamford Bridge at one point.

True to his character, Zlatan responded to these rumours with his signature confidence, as cited by Tribuna:

"Chelsea couldn't sign me; I have more trophies than Chelsea. I should have been the one to sign for Chelsea."

While the comment suggested that the 43-year-old wasn't particularly keen on joining the London side, his remarks quickly ignited a flurry of reactions on social media.

Among those who took notice was Chelsea legend John Terry, who couldn't resist firing back.

Terry 'destroys' Ibrahimovic with Drogba dig

Terry, always quick to defend his beloved club, aimed a cheeky dig at the Swedish superstar, implying that Zlatan would have struggled for playing time at Stamford Bridge.

"He didn’t want to be on the bench," Terry quipped, tagging Didier Drogba, Chelsea's iconic striker.

Drogba’s contributions to Chelsea are the stuff of legend, with the Ivorian notching 252 goal contributions—164 goals and 88 assists—across 381 appearances during his two stints at the club, according to Transfermarkt.

Given Drogba's undeniable influence on Chelsea’s success, especially his heroics in their Champions League victory, it’s easy to see why Terry believes Zlatan might have played second fiddle to the Ivorian had he joined the Blues.

How benching Drogba cost a Chelsea manager his job

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Obi Mikel shared details about a former Chelsea manager who was dismissed after choosing French striker Nicolas Anelka over Didier Drogba.

Drogba had been Chelsea’s primary forward since his 2004 arrival from Olympique Marseille, but during Luiz Felipe Scolari's tenure, Anelka was preferred.

Mikel Obi revealed how this decision impacted the team, leading to Scolari's eventual sacking.

