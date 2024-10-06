Former Ghana U23 captain Yaw Yeboah met the legendary Lionel Messi after an MLS game at the Lower.com Stadium

The Columbus Crew star was on the bench as Messi scored twice as Inter Miami defeated the MLS champions

Yeboah is expected to play a key role as Columbus Crew prepare for the play-offs of the 2024 Major League Soccer

Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah shared a moment with Lionel Messi after the Major League Soccer game between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami on October 2, 2024.

The Barcelona legend inspired Inter Miami to victory after netting a brace at the Lower.com Stadium as they clinched the Eastern Conference title.

Yaw Yeboah meets Lionel Messi after Columbus Crew's game against Inter Miami in the MLS. Photo: Instagram/ @yawyeboah_gh.

Yeboah, a member of the Columbus Crew team that won the MLS title last year, was an unused substitute in the thrilling encounter.

After the match, Yeboah walked to Messi to recreate a photo of their first meeting in 2014, as shared on his Instagram.

"Full circle moment, grateful for my journey. The best is yet to come," he wrote.

The former Ghana U23 captain met Messi for the first time during his time at Manchester City's youth team. The Argentine and his teammates were preparing ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Yeboah and his Columbus Crew teammates will be hoping to defend the MLS title despite failing to win the Eastern Conference title after clinching a place in the play-offs.

The Ghanaian midfielder scored the winner in the 2023 MLS final against Los Angeles FC.

Yeboah set for 2024 MLS play-offs

Yeboah's role at Crew was reduced this season for various reasons, including fitness issues.

However, the 27-year-old has been a key figure at the Ohio-based club, making 23 appearances and scoring a goal while adding five assists in the regular season, per Transfermarkt.

He is expected to play a key role in the play-offs for coach Wilfried Nancy.

Yeboah celebrates Leagues Cup triumph with son

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Yaw Yeboah shared a heartwarming moment with his newly-born baby following Columbus Crew's victory in the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Yeboah and his wife, Gifty Boakye, the ex-girlfriend of Arsenal star Thomas Partey, welcomed their first child together a few weeks ago.

The former Black Meteors captain was an unused substitute as the Gold and Blacks cruised to a 3-1 victory to win the Leagues Cup.

