Real Madrid fans have urged Jude Bellingham to abandon his beloved No.5 shirt at the club quickly

According to what appears to be a superstitious reason by the fans, Bellingham could suffer an injury if he doesn't heed the advice

However, per the rules, once La Liga clubs have submitted their final squad lists, players are not allowed to change their numbers

Football fans are often known for their superstitions and theories, and one such belief has recently emerged concerning Jude Bellingham and his squad number at Real Madrid.

The Englishman, who donned the iconic No.5 shirt after arriving from Borussia Dortmund, chose the number as a tribute to his idol, Zinedine Zidane.

Real Madrid fans have urged Jude Bellingham to ditch his No.5 shirt amid the club's growing injury concerns. Photos by Michael Regan - UEFA and Matthew Ashton - AMA.

Since then, he has become a fan favourite, though his performances haven’t quite reached the meteoric levels of his initial impact.

However, Real Madrid’s season has been far from smooth, largely due to an alarming string of injuries that have disrupted Carlo Ancelotti’s plans.

Four key players—Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Dani Carvajal—have all suffered serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in recent months, per Football Espana.

Why do fans want Bellingham to ditch the No.5 shirt?

What has caught the attention of fans is that these players wear shirt numbers in sequence, from 1 to 4.

This strange coincidence has left many supporters worried that Bellingham, who wears No.5, might be next to face a similar fate, as noted by Tribuna.

Although it’s clearly a coincidence, the idea of squad numbers correlating with injuries has sparked conversation among Madridistas, with many expressing concern on social media.

Bellingham’s influential role in the team and his ability to link up play in midfield have made him indispensable, and the thought of him being sidelined is a worrying prospect for fans.

Fans want Bellingham to abandon shirt number

One fan, @RMAzeus, expressed their anxiety, tweeting,

"Someone, please save Bellingham for me 😭."

Another echoed similar sentiments, with @arcoffootball praying,

"Jude Bellingham, please nooooooooooooooooo 😭."

Meanwhile, @GhostRMCF even took it a step further, posting,

"God, please protect 5."

As the international break approaches, one fan, @D90sBadBoy, jokingly suggested,

"Can somebody tell Jude to skip the international break?🥲"

@SahamReviews concluded with a poignant question:

"Are you saying Bellingham is next?😬🤦🏻‍♂️Noooooooo☹️"

Bellingham dismisses 'troubles' in Madrid camp

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jude Bellingham has dismissed claims of rising tensions among Real Madrid's star players.

The 21-year-old midfielder emphasized that such rumours should be ignored, highlighting the strong camaraderie within the team.

