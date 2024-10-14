Zinedine Zidane’s take on the GOAT debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo circulating on social media.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation, Zidane won 13 major titles in his club career with Bordeaux, Juventus, and Real Madrid, along with the World Cup with France in 1998.

After retiring in 2006, the Frenchman returned to Real Madrid a decade later as manager, where he led the team to two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions League victories.

The 2003 FIFA Player of the Year stepped down in 2018, only to return a year later and guide Real to another La Liga title in 2020.

Throughout his managerial tenure, Real’s fiercest rivals were Barcelona, captained by Messi.

Zidane’s own star player was Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Messi’s long-time competitor.

Zidane makes his pick between Ronaldo and Messi

In a 2022 YouTube video for Adidas, Zidane and Messi reflected on their careers together. Despite Zidane’s close ties with Ronaldo, it was Messi who ultimately received his highest praise.

"No, it's only one word: magic," he admitted.

"Leo and I are not together every day, so today is a very important day for me because I can tell him how much I admire him.

"And all the people who like football, and all these players who are different, I think he’s magic, magic in the sense that before receiving the ball, he already knew what needed to be done.

"Especially for me, as someone who understands football, watching you on the field, I almost knew what you would do, you know? It was like a connection.

"When I see him doing what he does, I say, 'That’s it'. That’s what people want to see in football, there are only a few of them. There are a few, but not like him. Only a few… Well, one."

Zidane has been asked to weigh in on the Messi vs. Ronaldo debate before.

Back in 2018, he was questioned whether Ronaldo stands alone as the greatest of all time.

Zidane replied:

"Yes. His numbers speak for it, both in terms of what he has done and what’s still to come. A player could come here, spend 20 years playing in this side, and still not achieve what he’s done."

Messi scored 672 goals in 778 games for Barcelona, while Ronaldo netted 450 in 438 matches for Real Madrid.

Both players have since moved on from Europe, with Messi joining MLS side Inter Miami and Ronaldo signing with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh