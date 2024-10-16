Cristiano Ronaldo completely lost it after Portugal's draw with Scotland, delivering a furious rant that left everyone surprised

The 2016 European champions had a corner, but the referee blew for full-time, sending the five-time Ballon d'Or winner into meltdown

Ronaldo’s Portugal shared the spoils with Scotland in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly furious after the final whistle as Portugal were held to a draw by Scotland.

Ronaldo and his teammates arrived at Hampden Park aiming to maintain their perfect record in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely lost his cool after the final whistle as Portugal share the spoils with Scotland on Tuesday night. Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt.

As anticipated, the 2016 European champions controlled the game but couldn’t break through the resolute Scottish defence, resulting in a 0-0 stalemate.

It's worth noting that the draw marked the end of Scotland's four-match losing streak.

As the final whistle blew, cameras captured Ronaldo’s visible frustration with the referee’s decision to end the match just after Portugal had earned a corner.

In a video circulating on social media, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United superstar was seen throwing his arms in the air and clapping sarcastically as he made his way off the pitch.

