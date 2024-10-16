Ghana Premier League legend Charles Asampong Taylor insists the Black Stars technical team were outclassed by Kwesi Appiah

The four-time African champions are set to miss the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following the defeat to Sudan

Ghana will face leaders Angola in Luanda in their next game before finishing off the qualifiers against Niger in November

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Former Ghana midfielder Charles Asampong Taylor has vented his frustration at the Black Stars technical team following the team's defeat to Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana are currently on the brink of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations following their second defeat in Group F of the qualifiers. The team lost 2-0 to the Falcons of Sudan in Libya on Tuesday.

Having drawn the first leg in Accra last Thursday after creating numerous chances, the Black Stars were hoping for a positive result on Tuesday.

Former Ghana player Charles Taylor insists Kwesi is better than Otto Addo after Sudan's victory. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars SFA- Sudan Football Association.

Source: Twitter

However, they were overwhelmed by their opponents, conceding twice in the second half of the crucial encounter.

According to Taylor, the defeat was because Ghana had a poor technical bench led by Otto Addo, comparing the ex-Dortmund player to Kwesi Appiah.

"Otto Addo is not a listening coach. Compare our technical team to that of Sudan, Kwesi Appiah is better than Otto Addo," he said on Angel FM, as quoted by Pulse.

“Ignatius is better than John Paintsil, and Eric Amponsah is better than Fatawu Dauda as a goalkeeper's trainer,” he added

Kwesi Appiah makes history with Ghana victory

Appiah became the first Ghanaian coach lead another national team to beat the Black Stars, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The former Ghana coach was sacked in 2019 as Black Stars coach after Kurt Okraku became the president of the Ghana Football Association.

Appiah was the Africa Cup of Nations as a player with Ghana and remains the first indigenous coach to qualify the Black Stars to the World Cup.

Appiah feels sorry for Ghana

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Sudan coach Kwesi Appiah has described Ghana's current state in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as unfortunate after leading the North Africans to an important victory over the Black Stars.

The Black Stars are currently on the verge of missing out on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco following a 2-0 defeat to Sudan in Libya.

Second-half goals from Ahmed Mahmoud Mohamed and Mohamed Abdelrahman saw Appiah's side record a historic win and keep their AFCON hopes alive.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh