Spanish giants Barcelona continue to monitor Ghanaian international Thomas Partey as his contract with Arsenal approaches its expiration

Partey’s current deal is set to run out at the end of the season, allowing him to negotiate with other clubs starting January 1, 2025

Despite his impressive performances this campaign, Arsenal have yet to secure a contract extension for their standout midfielder

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Barcelona’s board has reportedly identified Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey as a key target for the summer of 2025.

Despite struggling with injuries in previous seasons, Partey has enjoyed a strong 2023/24 campaign, showcasing consistent fitness and emerging as one of Arsenal’s standout players this term.

Barcelona has set sight on a Ghana midfielder as Frenkie de Jong replacement. Photo: ANP.

Source: Getty Images

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club is closely monitoring the Black Stars captain as part of their long-term transfer strategy.

Hansi Flick's side are reportedly in the market for midfield reinforcements ahead of next season.

Barcelona continue to grapple with financial constraints, struggling to gather funds to register Dani Olmo in January.

Despite resorting to pulling financial levers once more, their efforts may fall short of enabling significant squad reinforcements.

As they did last summer, the Catalan giants are targeting the free transfer market to strengthen their team.

Why Barcelona want to sign Partey

Partey has enjoyed a strong season, overcoming past injury struggles to feature in 17 Premier League matches, contributing two goals and two assists.

He has also been pivotal in Arsenal’s UEFA Champions League campaign, starting all six group-stage games.

Barcelona are reportedly keen to secure the 31-year-old on a free transfer as a potential replacement for Frenkie de Jong.

The Catalan club is once again exploring options to offload De Jong this summer due to his high wages.

La Blaugran also also looking to options to be a backup for Marc Casado and feel that Partey, who has played for Atletico Madrid in La Liga in the past, can fulfill that role well.

Partey is set to become a free agent next summer when his current deal with the Gunners expires.

‘Former Atlético player from 2015 to 2020, Deco has valued him for a long time and is aware of his situation, although Arsenal is bidding strongly to retain him.’

Partey shines in Arsenal win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey impressed as Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates.

Partey's header deflected off William Saliba as the London club netted their second of the match in the 2-0 win.

The Gunners next travel to the Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Partey spends time with daughter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey took the opportunity of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November to spend time with his daughter.

The 31-year-old was not included in the team for the games against Angola and Niger after missing the double-header against Sudan last month.

Although Partey wanted to be part of the team, Ghana coach Otto Addo decided not to invite him for the two matches.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh