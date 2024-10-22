Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being tipped for a sensational move to boxing after holding secret FaceTime talks

The ex-Manchester United striker, who holds a black belt in taekwondo, could be gearing up for a new challenge in the ring

Wayne Rooney, former Manchester United forward, has recently been linked to a surprising move into boxing

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney may be swapping their football boots for boxing gloves as discussions emerge about a potential boxing showdown between the two.

Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor disclosed that Ibrahimovic, a former kickboxer with a keen interest in combat sports, is eager to enter the ring.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney may soon face off in the boxing ring. Photo: Gareth Copley.

Source: Getty Images

Rooney, who has long been vocal about his passion for boxing, is being lined up as a possible opponent.

"I've been trying to convince Zlatan, and he’s open to fighting," said Taylor via Sportbible. "He’s followed Misfits Boxing closely, and he’s interested in the challenge."

The England legend, who has come close to making his own Misfits debut, could prove a formidable rival for Ibrahimovic.

Known for his aggressive, stocky frame, Rooney's fighting style would be a stark contrast to the agile and physically imposing Ibrahimovic, whose previous experience in kickboxing could give him an edge.

The two football icons share a history, having played together at Manchester United, where they lifted the Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield. Now, their paths may cross again—this time in the boxing ring.

A bout between the Swedish powerhouse and the English football icon would be a major spectacle, drawing in fans from both sports.

Ibrahimovic's finesse and Rooney's brute strength could make this an unforgettable bout, as the football legends look to settle scores in an entirely new arena.

Wayne Rooney weighs in on United under Ten Hag

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the current state of his former club and manager Erik ten Hag.

Rooney, a key figure in the last United team to win the Premier League in 2013, expressed concerns over the club's failed rebuilding efforts.

He also appeared to question Ten Hag's ambition as the team continues to struggle.

