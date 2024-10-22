Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney in Talks for Epic Boxing Bout
- Zlatan Ibrahimovic is being tipped for a sensational move to boxing after holding secret FaceTime talks
- The ex-Manchester United striker, who holds a black belt in taekwondo, could be gearing up for a new challenge in the ring
- Wayne Rooney, former Manchester United forward, has recently been linked to a surprising move into boxing
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney may be swapping their football boots for boxing gloves as discussions emerge about a potential boxing showdown between the two.
Misfits Boxing promoter Mams Taylor disclosed that Ibrahimovic, a former kickboxer with a keen interest in combat sports, is eager to enter the ring.
Rooney, who has long been vocal about his passion for boxing, is being lined up as a possible opponent.
"I've been trying to convince Zlatan, and he’s open to fighting," said Taylor via Sportbible. "He’s followed Misfits Boxing closely, and he’s interested in the challenge."
The England legend, who has come close to making his own Misfits debut, could prove a formidable rival for Ibrahimovic.
Known for his aggressive, stocky frame, Rooney's fighting style would be a stark contrast to the agile and physically imposing Ibrahimovic, whose previous experience in kickboxing could give him an edge.
The two football icons share a history, having played together at Manchester United, where they lifted the Europa League, League Cup, and Community Shield. Now, their paths may cross again—this time in the boxing ring.
A bout between the Swedish powerhouse and the English football icon would be a major spectacle, drawing in fans from both sports.
Ibrahimovic's finesse and Rooney's brute strength could make this an unforgettable bout, as the football legends look to settle scores in an entirely new arena.
Wayne Rooney weighs in on United under Ten Hag
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has weighed in on the current state of his former club and manager Erik ten Hag.
Rooney, a key figure in the last United team to win the Premier League in 2013, expressed concerns over the club's failed rebuilding efforts.
He also appeared to question Ten Hag's ambition as the team continues to struggle.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Isaac Darko (Sports Editor) Isaac Darko is a Sports Editor at Yen, boasting over 10 years of experience in the media industry. He has produced award-winning TV shows such as "Football 360" and "Sports XTRA" on ViaSat 1/Kwese TV. Isaac began his career as an Assistant Producer at TV3 Ghana Limited (Media General) and also contributed as a Writer and Weekend Editor for Pulse Ghana. He earned his bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism (now University of Media, Arts and Communication). Email: isaac.darko@sportsbrief.com.