Messi and Suarez Support Their Sons as Mascots in Inter Miami Academy Match

Football legends Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez graced the field as mascots for their sons as they entered the Chase Stadium

Messi’s son, Thiago, plays for the Inter Miami youth team while Suarez’s son, Benjamin, features for Orlando City's academy team

Inter Miami have set a new record for the most points in a single MLS season, finishing with 74 points

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez took the field as mascots for their sons, Thiago and Benjamin, during an Inter Miami academy match against Orlando City's youth side.

The football legends proudly supported their children in what was a memorable and exciting encounter.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez graced the field as mascots for their sons. Photo: Joseph Prezioso.

Source: Getty Images

A video shared on X, formerly Twitter, captured a magical moment as Messi and his son Thiago, wearing Inter Miami's white kit, led the team onto the pitch, followed by Luis Suarez with the purple-clad opposing squad.

The atmosphere at Chase Stadium was electric, as eager fans filled the stands to witness this special occasion, which brought together not only two football legends but also their sons, highlighting the deep family bonds within the sport.

Messi's son captained Inter Miami

Thiago, proudly serving as captain for the Inter Miami academy team, was met with a palpable sense of pride from both Messi and Suarez, who stood on opposite sides yet shared a common joy in watching their children play.

The match, while showcasing the budding talents of the young athletes, also emphasised how football transcends generations, with the sport’s legacy clearly being passed down to the next.

Suarez and Messi's presence added significance

According to Marca, the young players took their positions on the field, creating an unforgettable scene for fans and families alike.

The excitement in the stadium was palpable as the academy teams prepared to kick off, with the presence of Messi and Suarez adding to the occasion’s significance

The game was a celebration of sportsmanship, family, and the shared passion that defines football.

This touching event quickly went viral, capturing the attention of football enthusiasts around the world.

The image of Messi and Suarez supporting their children on the field reminded fans of the unifying power of the game, demonstrating that football’s influence continues to flourish, not only on the professional stage but also through the next generation of players.

Messi scores hat trick for Inter Miami

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inter Miami made Major League Soccer history with a 6–2 victory over New England Revolution on the final day of the regular season, highlighted by a hat trick from Lionel Messi.

Under the guidance of Gerardo 'Tata' Martino, Miami set a new record for the most points in a single MLS season, finishing with 74 points.

They surpassed the previous record of 73 points held by New England from the 2021 season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh