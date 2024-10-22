Real Madrid staged yet another stunning comeback to defeat Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday's round of Champions League games

Carlo Ancelotti, who were trailing 2-0 at halftime, scored five goals in the second half to turn the tie on its head

The remarkable nature of the result after 90 minutes left fans in awe of Madrid's supreme mentality on European nights

Real Madrid sent social media into a frenzy after staging a thrilling comeback to defeat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

The defending champions reignited their rivalry with Dortmund at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday night, with the match living up to its high expectations.

Vinicius Junior and his Real Madrid teammates celebrate their remarkable come-from-behind win against Dortmund in the Champions League. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

Dortmund punched first against Madrid

Entering the contest against the tournament’s most prolific team this season, Madrid was still reeling from a surprising loss to LOSC Lille in their previous European outing.

The early minutes of the match saw Los Blancos struggling defensively, leading to Donyell Malen breaking the deadlock just past the half-hour mark.

Just four minutes later, Jamie Gittens became the youngest Englishman to score against Madrid, doubling Dortmund's lead and leaving the Bernabeu crowd stunned.

Real Madrid turn on the heat

Historically, Real Madrid has faced challenging situations in the UCL, having fallen behind 18 times.

Of those instances, they have emerged victorious in eight matches, lost seven, and drawn three, according to The Athletic.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the second half when 2024 Ballon d'Or favourite Vinicius Junior spearheaded a remarkable revival for the White Angels, leading them to five goals after the break.

Determined to avoid a second defeat in UCL this season, Madrid came out strong in the second half.

Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius scored two goals within two minutes around the hour mark, levelling the score at 2-2.

Lucas Vazquez then completed the comeback in the 83rd minute, capping off a dominant display from the Spanish side.

Vinicius sealed the victory with two late goals, completing his hat-trick and ensuring a safe margin in what was one of the most impressive 45-minute performances of the season.

Fans hail Madrid after comeback win

Following the match, fans took to social media to celebrate the triumph, sharing their excitement on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh:

@pascaliito wrote:

"They own the Champions League."

@ItsTheD0n taunted Dortmund:

"They never learn, never celebrate early against Real Madrid 🤣🫵🏽."

@Yemmie_ noted:

"Madrid in UCL are always different."

@chaeduri praised the Spanish giants:

"The best Champions League club of all time."

@JoeSteve02 concluded with the club's famous chant:

"Hala Madrid."

Vinicius receives Ballon d'Or shout after Dortmund display

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior's spectacular display against Dortmund has ignited excitement among fans regarding the Ballon d'Or race.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in leading Madrid to a remarkable 5-2 comeback victory over the Bundesliga side in the Champions League.

His stunning hat-trick played a key role in Dortmund's defeat.

