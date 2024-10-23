Nuri Sahin, head coach of Borussia Dortmund, has singled out one player who shattered his hopes of clinching a win at Real Madrid

Dortmund were in pole position to secure an unexpected win at the Santiago Bernabeu until their second-half collapse

Eventually, Sahin's side succumbed to a 5-2 humbling defeat on Tuesday night as Madrid roared from 2-0 down

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Borussia Dortmund manager Nuri Sahin has openly acknowledged defeat after his team's crushing loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

By halftime, the German side had taken firm control of the contest, giving every indication that they were on track for victory in the rematch of last season's grand finale.

Dortmund coach Nuri Sahin singled out Vinicius Junior as the player who changed the game for Real Madrid. Photos by Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Madrid take advantage of Dortmund's second-half collapse

Donyell Malen and Jamie Gittens found the back of the net, leaving the Santiago Bernabeu stunned as Madrid appeared to be heading for consecutive losses in Europe.

However, the reigning champions' remarkable second-half resurgence, spearheaded by Vinicius Junior, completely shifted the momentum.

Real staged an incredible comeback to secure a 5-2 victory.

Vinicius leads second-half revival

The revival began with two rapid goals from Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius, setting the stage for another famous turnaround by Los Blancos.

Lucas Vazquez's goal, followed by two more from the Brazilian forward, extinguished any remaining hopes Dortmund had of salvaging the match.

Madrid's dominant display not only secured the win but also helped them recover their form after a previous defeat to LOSC Lille on matchday two.

Dortmund boss names player who 'destroyed' them

Despite fans and pundits criticising Sahin’s decision to replace the influential Gittens with defender Waldemar Anton, the Turkish coach took a different perspective.

Reflecting on the game, Sahin, who once donned Real Madrid's colours during his playing days, singled out Vinicius as the key difference-maker.

"What was the difference tonight? There are few players in the world able to do what Viní Jr. did to us tonight," Sahin remarked, as cited by Madrid Zone.

Sahin's assessment is hard to argue with.

Vinicius, who is widely tipped for Ballon d'Or success, was the standout performer on the night, earning a perfect 10 rating from Sofascore.

His electrifying contribution underlined why he's regarded as one of the top players in the world today.

Fans start Ballon d'Or shout for Vinicius

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior's brilliant performance against Borussia Dortmund has stirred excitement among fans about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in Real Madrid's impressive 5-2 win over the Bundesliga club in the Champions League.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh