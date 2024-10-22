Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has broken his silence after his masterclass display against Borussia Dortmund

Vinicius found the back of the net on three occasions as Madrid clawed from the jaws of defeat to seal an epic victory

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old is set to become the first Brazilian to win the Ballon d'Or since Kaka claimed the gong in 2007

Vinicius Junior has revealed his aspirations following a sensational performance that led Real Madrid to yet another memorable UEFA Champions League comeback.

The 24-year-old winger was in scintillating form as Los Blancos overturned a two-goal deficit to score five second-half goals and secure a vital victory.

Vinicius Junior wheels away in celebration after completing his hat-trick against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid's stunning fightback, led by Vinicius

In a rematch of the 2023/24 UCL final, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund faced off once again in this season's competition.

Dortmund, seeking revenge for their Wembley defeat, struck twice in the first half—first through Donyell Malen on the half-hour mark and then just four minutes later when Jamie Gittens doubled the lead.

The Santiago Bernabeu was left in shock as the visitors looked firmly in control.

The turnaround

The second half told a completely different story.

Real Madrid, known for their resilience in Europe's elite competition, clawed their way back into the contest.

Antonio Rudiger's powerful header halved the deficit before Vinicius calmly slotted home from close range to restore parity.

The momentum had firmly shifted, and the packed Bernabeu crowd roared their team on.

The comeback was completed when Lucas Vazquez found the back of the net, and with the game hanging in the balance, Vini took centre stage once again, per Flashscore.

He capped off the night with two exquisite goals, securing all three points and delivering one of his finest performances of the season.

What did Vinicius say after his hat-trick?

After the match, the 2024 Ballon d'Or frontrunner expressed his long-term commitment to the club and his hunger for more success.

"I want to stay here forever. I love Real Madrid," he stated, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

Emphasising his ambitions with the club, he added, "We want to win the Champions League again."

Vinicius receives Ballon d'Or claim

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior's spectacular display against Dortmund has ignited excitement among fans regarding the Ballon d'Or race.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in leading Real to a remarkable 5-2 victory over the Bundesliga side in the Champions League.

