Real Madrid fans picked up on what Vinicius Junior shouted after scoring against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Carlo Ancelotti's side welcomed the German side at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening in a rematch of last season’s final.

Real Madrid fans have spotted what Vinicius Junior said after scoring his solo goal against Borussia Dortmund. Photo: Jean Catuffe.

Source: Getty Images

Goals from Donyell Malen and Jamie Bynoe-Gittens put the visitors, led by former Madrid player Nuri Sahin, to a 2-0 lead within 34 minutes.

In the second half, the Spanish giants clawed their way back, levelling the score through quickfire goals from Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius in a two-minute span.

The comeback was completed when Lucas Vazquez found the back of the net, netting from a tight angle in the 83rd minute to make it 3-2.

Vinicius then cemented his Ballon d’Or credentials with a brilliant solo effort, extending the lead to 4-2 with just four minutes left.

Fans noticed the Brazilian shouting "Estoy aquí", which translates to ‘I’m here’ after his solo goal.

Vinicius nets hat trick

Vinicius capped off his performance with a hat-trick in the third minute of stoppage time, sealing a 5-2 victory, per Flashscore.

This victory lifted Real Madrid to ninth in the Champions League standings, with six points from three matches.

Ancelotti's team now trails leaders Aston Villa by three points, after their 2-0 win over Serie A side Bologna at Villa Park.

Vinicius receives Ballon d'Or claim

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius Junior's spectacular display against Dortmund has ignited excitement among fans regarding the Ballon d'Or race.

The 24-year-old was instrumental in leading Real to a remarkable 5-2 victory over the Bundesliga side in the UEFA Champions League.

Source: YEN.com.gh