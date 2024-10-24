The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped for the second successive month in the FIFA Coca-Cola ranking

Ghana lost and drew in the Africa Cup of Nations in October in the games against the Falcons of Sudan

The Black Stars are yet to win a game in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers after four matches in Group F

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Black Stars of Ghana have dropped in the latest FIFA Coca-Cola ranking for October.

The four-time African champions have moved three places down following a poor run of results in the month.

Ghana remains winless in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, losing and drawing in October's games against Sudan.

Ghana drop to 73rd position in the latest FIFA ranking for October. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Twitter

In the latest update on FIFA's official website, the Black Stars have dropped down to the 73rd position globally while they sit 14th on the continent.

The Black Stars have been on a downward spiral in recent times, after a continuous fall in the rankings.

The West African heavyweights are on the verge of missing the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after picking only two points from four matches in Group F.

Angola have already sealed their place at the finals next year while Sudan needs just a point to qualify.

Ghana will travel to Luanda for the penultimate game in the qualifiers to face Angola in November before welcoming Niger to Accra in the last match.

Ghana set to miss first AFCON in 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars might not qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, having been left in a precarious position after the defeat to Sudan.

While Angola have taken one of the tickets from the group and Sudan needs just a point to qualify, it leaves the Black Stars with the challenge of winning their final two matches and hope that the Falcons lose their last two matches.

Sudan will face Niger in their next match in Morocco and could seal their qualification before the game against Angola.

The last time Ghana failed to qualify for AFCON was in 2004 in Tunisia, as reported Pulse.

Addo confident of AFCON qualification

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo is convinced Ghana can qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite the defeat to Sudan in Libya on Tuesday.

The four-time African champions are on the brink of missing the tournament in Morocco after picking only two points from four matches.

The defeat to Sudan means Ghana must win their last two matches and hope the North Africans lose their final two games.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh