Julen Lopetegui has issued a warning to Mohammed Kudus after he was charged by the FA for his red card against Spurs

The Ghanaian playmaker is currently serving a three-game ban as he missed the match against Manchester United

Kudus will miss two more matches and will be expected to return in November as the Hammers build on their recent win

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui hopes Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus learns from his three-game ban following his red card against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The Ghana international missed the first of his three-match suspension in the Hammers' 2-1 victory over Manchester United on Sunday, a game which cost his former manager Erik ten Hag his job.

Kudus was charged for allegedly acting in an improper manner and/or using violent conduct after the offence he was sent off for by the English FA following his spat with Spurs players Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

“Unfortunately Kudus is going to be out for three matches because his behaviour was not good and he knows that,” said Lopetegui, as quoted by The Standard.

“He knows he has to improve because this can't happen. I hope it's the last time this happens. I'm sure it is not going to happen [again].

"I talked with him and sometimes you don't have to talk a lot about this kind of situation because he knows it was a mistake. I say, for sure, that he will learn about this incident and his behaviour will handle this better in the future."

Kudus waits for final charges

Despite serving a three-game ban, his punishment could be extended after a hearing last Thursday.

Kudus' suspension could be extended to six matches, as reported by Football Insider.

The 24-year-old will be missing the games against Nottingham Forest and Everton before the international break.

However, should the punishment stand at three-matches, he is expected to return in the match against Newcastle United.

Summerville delivers Kudus promise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville has opened up after celebrating with the suspended Mohammed Kudus during their Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Summerville opened the scoring at the Olympic Stadium as the Hammers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils.

Kudus was not involved in action as he began his three-match ban following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs last season.

