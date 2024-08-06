In modern football, the game relies as much on tactics as it does on athleticism, with pace being a crucial factor that particularly captures the attention of coaches and teams

Wingers racing down the touchline, charging at retreating defenders, and skillfully turning them inside out before darting past them is one of the most thrilling sights in football

When talking about the fastest soccer players of all time, the top 11 players on the list have rightfully secured their place in soccer history

The pursuit of speed has always fascinated the world of football, captivating fans and players alike

Among the fastest soccer players ever, a few exceptional athletes have made a lasting impact with their extraordinary pace and spectacular speed.

Throughout the sport's history, certain players have combined blistering speed with exceptional skill, leaving defenders trailing behind.

In this article, YEN.com.gh takes a journey through time to highlight the top eleven fastest football players of all time.

11 fastest footballers in history

11. Mohamed Salah – 36.64 Km/h

Salah is celebrated for his exceptional speed on the soccer field, ranking among the fastest players ever with a top speed of 36.64 kilometres per hour (22.8 mph).

His electrifying pace is crucial for outrunning defenders and creating scoring chances. Combined with his technical skill and clinical finishing, Salah has become one of the most feared attackers globally.

Whether sprinting down the wing or making explosive runs through the middle, his speed consistently presents a major threat to opponents, solidifying his place as one of the fastest soccer players of all time.

10. Antonio Rüdiger - 36.72 km/h

Rüdiger showcases impressive speed on the soccer field, reaching up to 36.72 kilometres per hour (22.8 miles per hour).

His swift acceleration and agility enable him to cover ground rapidly and execute timely defensive interventions.

Rüdiger's pace also allows him to recover quickly and track back to thwart opposition attacks.

His blend of physical attributes and defensive skills makes him a valuable asset for both Real Madrid and the German national team.

Rüdiger’s ability to excel in one-on-one situations and maintain defensive stability further cements his reputation as a top-class defender.

9. Dara O'Shea - 36.73km/h

Dara O'Shea, a defender for Burnley and the Republic of Ireland national team, has excelled at keeping pace with some of the Premier League's top attackers.

He joined Burnley in a £7 million transfer, signing a four-year contract with the club.

8. Dominik Szoboszlai - 36.76km/h

Dominik Szoboszlai, a midfielder for Liverpool and captain of the Hungary national team, excels in various roles, including attacking midfielder, right midfielder, and box-to-box midfielder.

In 2023, he donated a shirt to a charity that helped raise funds for Csaba Ponczok, a former Maglódi TC player who passed away in 2022.

7. Pedro Neto - 36.86km/h

Pedro Neto, a winger for Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Portugal national team, started his professional career with Braga.

In the summer of 2017, he was loaned to Lazio, an Italian club. Unfortunately, an injury prevented Neto from participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

6. Gareth Bale - 36.9 km/h

Gareth Bale is renowned for his exceptional speed on the soccer field, reaching a top speed of 36.9 kilometres per hour.

During his time with Tottenham Hotspur and later Real Madrid, Bale's acceleration and pace became hallmarks of his game.

His speed, combined with his technical prowess and powerful shooting, resulted in numerous memorable goals and vital contributions for both club and country.

Whether making daring runs or using his speed to track back and defend, Bale's velocity has been a defining feature of his play, cementing his status as one of modern soccer's most thrilling players.

5. Chiedozie Ogbene - 36.93km/h

Chiedozie Ogbene plays as a winger for Luton Town and the Republic of Ireland national team.

He was nominated three times for the League of Ireland Player of the Month award.

Chiedozie Ogbene previously played for teams such as Cork City, Limerick, Brentford and Rotherham United.

4. Arjen Robben - 37 km/h

Arjen Robben is celebrated as one of the fastest players ever, reaching speeds of 37 kilometres per hour (23 miles per hour).

Renowned for his explosive acceleration, he consistently outpaced defenders. Robben's scorching speed, paired with his exceptional dribbling and precise left foot, made him a formidable challenge for any defender.

His electrifying pace was on full display during his stints with Bayern Munich and the Netherlands national team

3. Kyle Walker - 37.31km/h

Kyle Walker, a right-back for Manchester City and the England national team, began his career at 18 following a loan spell at Northampton Town.

He has been named to the PFA Team of the Year three times.

Renowned as one of the best and most accomplished full-backs globally, Walker's reputation speaks for itself.

2. Micky van de Ven - 37.38km/h

The Tottenham and Netherlands centre-back boasts an impressive top speed of 37.38 km/h. In 2021, he moved to German club VfL Wolfsburg for £3.15 million.

During his time there, he recorded the fastest speed of any defender in the Bundesliga that season, reaching 35.8 mph.

1. Thierry Henry - 39.2km/h

Thierry Henry was not only a prolific goalscorer but also one of the fastest soccer players ever.

His exceptional pace wreaked havoc on defences during his stints with clubs like Arsenal and Barcelona.

Henry's combination of speed with remarkable finesse and technique made him a formidable opponent. In 1998, he set a record for the fastest top speed ever recorded in a major league, reaching 39.2 km/h, per Daily Star.

Among the top 16 fastest soccer players in history, Henry's name is rightly included. As the sport evolves, new players with unique blends of speed and skill will continue to captivate fans, keeping the pursuit of pace a vital aspect of the game.

