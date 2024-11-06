Carlo Ancelotti has come under scrutiny following Real Madrid's shocking defeat to AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League

One spouse of his Real Madrid players did not hesitate to chastise the veteran coach for 'misusing' his husband's talents

Meanwhile, Madrid would hope to bounce back to winning ways following a streak of poor results

Federico Valverde’s wife, Mina Bonino, did not hold back in expressing her frustration with Carlo Ancelotti during Real Madrid’s 3-1 loss to AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Italian side took an early lead through Malick Thiaw, but Madrid drew level after Vinicius Junior converted a penalty.

Carlo Ancelotti helplessly looked on as his Real Madrid side stumbled to a heavy defeat against AC Milan in the Champions League. Photo by Michael Regan - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Shortly before halftime, Alvaro Morata found the net against his former side, and in the second half, Tijjani Reijnders added a third for Milan, sealing their triumph and leaving Los Blancos with much to reconsider.

Fede Valverde's controversial positioning

Ancelotti’s decision to position Valverde on the right flank became a focal point for criticism.

Valverde, primarily a central midfielder known for his dynamic playmaking and defensive contributions, was substituted at halftime.

Why Valverde's wife criticised Ancelotti

According to Forbes, his wife, Bonino, voiced her disapproval over her husband’s positioning in response to fans on X (formerly Twitter).

Bonino’s comments highlighted her dissatisfaction with the tactical deployment, noting that Valverde’s strengths lie in midfield, not on the wing.

Valverde's wife openly calls out Ancelotti

Responding to a Madrid supporter, she wrote: “Fede plays best as a midfielder. What are you talking about? When are they going to understand once and for all that Fede isn’t a winger?”

Bonino also defended Valverde after a user criticised his defensive role in Morata’s goal, arguing that wingers are rarely blamed for defensive lapses:

“He’s playing as a winger. Did you know? Because I never see forwards being reproached for not dropping back, but the idiot who is everywhere is.”

Ancelotti's response to Fede Valverde' wife

Following the match, Ancelotti addressed Bonino’s remarks, brushing off the online critiques.

He explained, “From what people think on social media… for me, it’s very complicated.”

He further clarified his halftime decision to substitute Valverde, revealing that the player was dealing with back issues, as cited by Sporting News.

“It seemed like he had recovered because he trained well yesterday, but it seemed like he wasn’t at his best physical level; that’s why I changed him,” Ancelotti said, justifying the move based on fitness rather than tactics.

Ancelotti claims Madrid has 'mental' problems

Relatedly, Carlo Ancelotti confessed his Real Madrid side has a 'mental problem' which needs urgent attention after their Champions League loss.

The result, their second defeat in this season's UCL, leaves them 17th in the league phase table after four games.

Fans slam Mbappe after Milan defeat

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kylian Mbappe faced heavy criticism from fans after Real Madrid’s surprising loss.

Many supporters pointed to Mbappe's performance, with some questioning his overall impact on the team. A few even went so far as to label him the "worst signing" of the season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh