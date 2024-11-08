Inaki Williams shared his Ghanaian heritage with a Spanish TV presenter during an interview for his new movie

The Ghana international, who was born in Spain, premiered his new movie with his brother Nico Williams on Spanish television

Williams has been in red-hot form for Athletic Bilbao this season, scoring in the victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League

Ghanaian footballer Inaki Williams displayed his fluency in the Twi language as he lectured a Spanish TV host on how to speak the popular local dialect.

Williams and his younger brother Nico were on a television show in Spain to promote their new movie Los Williams.

The brothers spoke on a wide range of issues including the migration of their parents from Ghana to Spain and how they ended up becoming part of Bilbao.

The Athletic Bilbao and Black Stars forward also presented his Ghana jersey to the host as he gave him some Twi lessons.

In a video shared on social media, Inaki is seen teaching the host how to exchange pleasantries by asking how the person is in Twi and also giving the right response.

Williams was born in Bilbao to Ghanaian parents and has since learnt the cultures of both countries. He decided to represent Ghana at the international level in 2022 despite making one appearance for Spain, as reported by Graphic Online.

The Bilbao forward has represented Ghana at the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Williams enjoys his Ghanaian heritage

Although he spent most of his time in Spain, Inaki Williams never forgot his roots and has always shown the desire to know more of his country.

On multiple occasions, Williams and his brother shared their proud Ghanaian moments as they eat Ghanaian delicacies or listen to music from the West African country.

He also tries to speak Twi when around his Black Stars teammates.

Williams scores in Athletic Bilbao win

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Black Stars forward Inaki Williams continued his red-hot form for Athletic Bilbao after scoring in their comeback victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

The Ghana international netted for the second game running in the competition after netting the equaliser in the second half.

Williams cleverly beat his markers with his first touch before firing home in the 73rd minute.

