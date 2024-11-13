In Andrew Ayew's absence, Otto Addo bypassed Jordan Ayew and appointed Thomas Partey as captain of the Ghana national team

Jordan was overlooked again as Mohammed Kudus captained the team during the games against Sudan last month following the absence of Arsenal star Partey

The Black Stars will face Angola in Luanda next week before engaging Angola in their final group game the following week

Former Ghana midfielder Rahim Ayew has voiced his frustration over Black Stars coach Otto Addo's decision to overlook his brother, Jordan Ayew, for the team’s captaincy.

Rahim believes the decision is likely influenced by a perception that the Ayew family holds too much influence over the national team’s leadership.

In a move that surprised many, Addo left Jordan’s elder brother, Andre Dede Ayew, out of the squad in May 2024.

This led to expectations that Jordan, who has been a long-standing presence in the Black Stars lineup, would step up as captain. However, Addo appointed Thomas Partey to the role instead.

Ayew slams Otto Addo’s decision to snub Jordan Ayew

When Partey sustained an injury prior to Ghana's two crucial AFCON qualifiers against Sudan, Jordan was once again passed over, with Addo assigning the captaincy to young star Mohammed Kudus.

And Rahim believes these decisions are deliberate, intended to avoid giving the impression of an "Ayew monopoly" over the national team’s leadership.

He said via Citi Sports.

"If you are talking about the national team, Dede joined in 2007, Jordan in 2012, and I went in 2009.

If I were still playing, these would be the captains. But thank God, I did my part, and I am no more, so the captains should be Dede and Jordan.

But because it would mean Ayew after Ayew, they didn’t want it to happen, so they skipped from Dede to Thomas, then Djiku.”

"Addo might have overlooked Jordan to prevent it from seeming like the Ayew family dominates leadership roles,” Rahim suggested.

Jordan Ayew named Black Stars captain

Ghana's disappointing performance, securing only one point in recent matches, drew heavy public criticism.

In response to the backlash, the former Black Stars player has named Jordan as captain with Alexander Djiku and Kudus as his deputies.

The Black Stars are set to face Angola on Friday, November 15, followed by a match against Niger'on Monday, November 18.

Ghana needs to win their final two matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations with hopes Sudan fail to pick a point in their games against Niger and Angola.

Partey dropped for AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Partey has been dropped from the Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Otto Addo named a 25-man squad for the final two matches in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, as Ghana holds on to its slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Partey missed last month's double-header against Sudan after failing to travel to Ghana due to illness.

