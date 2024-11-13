Black Stars coach Otto Addo has been slammed for selecting Sweden-based defender Terry Yegbe for the senior national squad

The Black Stars are preparing for the games against Angola and Niger in the qualifiers for the 2025 AFCON

Ghana are yet to win a game in the qualifiers and could miss the tournament in Morocco if Sudan picks a point in the last two matches

Ghana coach Otto Addo is facing intense criticism after calling up Sweden-based defender Terry Yegbe to the Black Stars.

On Monday, November 11, 2024, eight players, including Premier League stars Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey, withdrew from the squad for matches against Angola and Niger.

Most of these players reportedly sustained injuries, while LA Galaxy’s Joseph Paintsil cited personal reasons for his withdrawal.

In response, Addo called up Yegbe, Osman Bukar, and four additional players as replacements for Friday’s trip to Angola.

However, Ghanaian journalist Listowel Mensah criticised Addo’s decision to include the former Vision FC centre-back, alleging that a senior Ghana FA official influenced the selection.

Otto Addo slammed for inviting Swedish-based player

According to Listowel, Addo previously stated that the Swedish league was not high-level enough to warrant inviting Ghanaian players from there.

This has led him to question why Yegbe, who plays in Sweden, was called up.

“This is the same coach who previously questioned the competitiveness of the Swedish league, even comparing it to the Premier League, so why would he now invite a player from Sweden?” Listowel questioned via Sadddick Adams' YouTube channel.

He added:

“We need to investigate the background of this selection to see if there was outside influence involved. This links to a prominent member of the GFA who has close ties with the player.”

He concluded: “Otto Addo is not the right person for the Black Stars; he’s indecisive.”

Eight players, including English Premier League duo Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey, pulled out of the squad for various reasons.

Coach Otto Addo replaced the missing players with six new additions including former Red Star Belgrade winger Osman Bukari.

Black Stars boosted by arrivals of new players

After eight players trained on Monday, fourteen more players have joined the squad in Accra ahead of Tuesday's exercise.

The squad number has increased to 22, with only Ebenezer Annan of OFK Beograd set to join, according to the Black Stars X account.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda on Wednesday for the match on Friday, per Myjoyonline.

Eight players withdraw from squad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Black Stars have been further weakened ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola and Niger.

Eight players from coach Otto Addo's 25-man squad for the two games have withdrawn from the squad for various reasons.

Most of these players pulled out of the squad due to injuries, while US-based winger Joseph Paintsil sighted personal reasons for his absence.

