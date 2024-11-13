Pertinent questions have been raised about the devotion of Black Stars players ahead of the final lap of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers

Eight key players, including Antoine Semenyo, pulled out of Ghana's 25-man squad before the games against Angola and Niger

While there remains a mathematical chance of qualifying for the AFCON, Otto Addo and his men will need other results to go in their favour

Ghana’s slim hopes of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) took a serious hit as eight crucial players, including Antoine Semenyo and Inaki Williams, pulled out of the 25-man squad.

This setback arrives just ahead of the country's decisive fixtures against Angola and Niger.

Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo headlined the eight key players who withdrew from Ghana's squad to face Angola and Niger. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Concerns about player devotion grow

In response, the technical team quickly called up six new players to fill the gaps, as noted by Asaase Radio.

Yet the withdrawals have ignited questions about the commitment level among some of the squad—particularly those playing in Europe’s elite leagues, per Ghanasoccernet.

The scepticism primarily stems from concerns that some players may prioritise club obligations over national duty, especially given Ghana's narrow path to securing a spot in what would be its 11th consecutive AFCON appearance.

Top coach addresses player commitment issues

Addressing the criticism, seasoned coach Prince George Koffie shared his perspective with YEN.com.gh, highlighting the complexity behind the withdrawals.

"I think the fans are making their submissions based on assumptions that could be right or wrong, but I have read from a GFA source that apart from Joseph Painstil, who withdrew for personal reasons, seven of the players couldn't make it due to injury situations."

On the broader question of player loyalty amid what some view as “dead-rubber” AFCON qualifiers, Koffie stressed that it’s difficult to judge without concrete evidence.

"Regarding whether the players are no longer committed to the Black Stars course because of the remainder of the dead-rubber AFCON games, I personally think posterity is the best judge because there is no evidence to support their assumptions, and I don't share their sentiments," he noted.

As Ghana heads into these crucial matches, the focus will be on whether the reshuffled squad can rally to pursue qualification, even with limited resources.

