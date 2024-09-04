After breaking Bayern Munich's all-time appearance record, Thomas Muller received high praise from his former coach and current Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola.

Muller marked his 710th appearance for Bayern in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Freiburg, officially becoming the most capped player in the club's history.

In an interview published on Bayern Munich's website, Müller has earned praise from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was at Bayern between 2013 and 2016.

“No other player is like Thomas Müller! He's one of the greatest players in the history of FC Bayern and of football. Not only because of his many titles but also because he's fully focused when his team needs him,” said Guardiola in the interview.

Asked if he believes the 34-year-old is underrated, Guardiola replied:

"No. Football fans from all over the world know how important he is on the pitch. He's a clever, unpredictable player who always knows where he has to go."

Guardiola was also asked to share his favorite moment with Müller.

“We were trailing 2-1 with one minute to go in the 2016 Champions League match against Juventus. He scored the equaliser to take the match to extra time. We went on to win 4-2,” Guardiola recalled.

"What impressed me the most about Thomas was how modest his celebrations are: When footballers score a goal today, they run off and celebrate themselves. Thomas is different, perhaps more generous, he mainly wants to hug his teammates after goals."

Source: YEN.com.gh