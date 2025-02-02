Real Madrid travelled to Espanyol for Matchday 22 of the 2024-25 La Liga season, looking to extend their lead at the top of the table

In a tense encounter, the hosts clinched a narrow 1-0 victory, but the match was overshadowed by controversy after a dangerous tackle on Kylian Mbappé went unpunished

The decision sparked outrage, with Real Madrid fans openly criticising the referees for their handling of the incident

Real Madrid fans were left fuming after Espanyol defender Carlos Romero avoided a red card for a reckless challenge on Kylian Mbappé during their La Liga clash on Saturday.

Fresh from a dominant Champions League victory over Stade Brestois, Los Blancos travelled to Catalunya to face struggling Espanyol.

However, controversy struck in the 61st minute when Romero brought down Mbappé with a dangerous studs-up tackle from behind as the Frenchman attempted to launch a counterattack.

Despite the severity of the challenge, referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz only issued a yellow card, a decision that infuriated Madrid supporters.

Adding to the frustration, Romero went on to score the match-winning goal in the 85th minute, sealing a shocking defeat for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The loss leaves Real Madrid just one point ahead of Atlético Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, intensifying the title race.

Real Madrid fans fume on social media

Fans took to social media to express their outrage, questioning the referee’s decision and demanding consistency in officiating.

@JNU_Ganpat posted:

"Wow, that tackle was brutal! Honestly, Romero should have seen red for that, not just a yellow. It's ridiculous how referees let these dangerous plays slide in La Liga. If this was the Premier League, Mbappé would be walking off the pitch and Romero would be sent off."

@RkFutbol said:

"If it was against a Barcelona player, that's a straight red with 5 games suspension. But since it's against Real Madrid it's only a yellow."

@zi_46 added:

"The player who intentionally caused Mbappe's injury was not sent off."

@CFCLouis24 commented:

"This is one of the worst tackles I have seen all season. Why on earth he wasn’t sent off is beyond me🤦‍♂️. Oh yeah and of course the offender goes on to score the winner."

@wrzutkez posted:

"Referees in Spain are beyond terrible, just so so horrible, it's hard to imagine how is that possible."

@WolfRMFC added:

"That tackle on Mbappe is a CLEAR red card but I guess the referee is blind."

Real Madrid will now shift focus to their next fixture against Atletico Madrid as they aim to maintain their grip on the league sum.

Rüdiger picks up injury

In that same match, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid have suffered a major injury setback just ten days before their highly anticipated UEFA Champions League knockout tie against Manchester City.

The Spanish giants, already dealing with a growing list of absentees, saw Antonio Rüdiger forced off early during their La Liga encounter with Espanyol, raising concerns over his availability for crucial fixtures ahead.

The German centre-back, a key figure in Carlo Ancelotti’s defensive setup, lasted only 15 minutes before being substituted for Spanish youngster Raúl Asencio.

Having featured in 33 matches across all competitions this season—including 21 in La Liga, per Transfermarkt—his potential absence leaves a significant gap at the heart of Madrid’s defence.

