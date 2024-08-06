Erling Haaland warmed hearts on social media with his gesture towards the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo

The Manchester City forward paid a visit to Al-Nassr's training camp in Spain, where he met CR7

The pair would hope to inspire their sides to glory as they fine-tune their preparations for next season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland enjoyed a memorable encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo during his side’s visit to Spain.

Fresh from an impressive pre-season where he has been finding the net with ease, Haaland took the opportunity to connect with the Portuguese legend, who had recently resumed training with Al-Nassr.

Erling Haaland warmed the hearts of social media users as he stepped out of his vehicle to greet Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo credit: @TeamCRonaldo and @totalcristiano.

Haaland steps out of car to 'greet' Ronaldo in Spain

As Man City’s pre-season tour neared its end, the Premier League champions made their way to Spain following their stint in the United States.

During a routine journey to Al-Nassr's training camp, Haaland, brimming with admiration, asked his driver to halt so he could greet Ronaldo, who was spotted in his training gear, per Latestly.

According to the Sporting News, the meeting between the two footballing icons quickly captured the public’s imagination.

Fans react to Haaland's meeting with Ronaldo

Photos of the pair, radiating mutual respect, spread like wildfire on social media, and fans were enthusiastic about the sight of the young Norwegian striker sharing a moment with the veteran superstar.

@XtraDismo wrote:

"Wow! Erling Haaland meeting the GOAT."

@onua_bl added:

"Haaland, with his idol."

@alwaysinhole praised the moment:

"The boss with his mentor."

@dgsire opined:

"Real knows real."

@froshjonh_ reckoned that Haaland is still taking notes from Ronaldo:

"Still learning from the 🐐."

@OkayKM7 concluded:

"Ronaldo’s respect is different he’s getting out of a car to go greet him lmao 😂😂😂."

Haaland shares moment with Sadio Mane, others

Later, Haaland continued to enjoy the Spanish leg of his journey at Al-Nassr’s training facility, where he also interacted with other notable players such as Sadio Mane and Sekou Fofana.

