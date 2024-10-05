England goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has opened up on the reason behind his decision to leave Arsenal this summer

While his explanation for his departure makes football sense, he has been criticised for lack of a winning mentality

Ramsdale made 89 appearances for the Gunners during his spell at North London before joining Southampton

Aaron Ramsdale has opened up about his decision to leave Arsenal for Southampton, shedding light on why he chose regular playing time over remaining on the bench at the Emirates.

The 26-year-old goalkeeper will face his former club this Saturday in what promises to be an intriguing encounter.

Aaron Ramsdale has made four Premier League appearances for Southampton since joining the Saints in the summer. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse.

Ramsdale returns to Arsenal

Ramsdale will be keen to show that Mikel Arteta made a mistake by benching him in favour of David Raya.

Despite Southampton's less-than-ideal start—they sit near the bottom of the table with just one point from six games—Ramsdale remains resolute in his decision.

Arsenal, unbeaten in the league thus far, may appear strong favourites, but with their former shot-stopper eager to make an impression, the Gunners will need to be wary of any complacency.

Ramsdale reveals why he left Arsenal

Reflecting on his departure from North London, Ramsdale highlighted his desire to play consistently as the driving force behind his move.

He emphasised that even the prospect of winning the Premier League wasn’t enough to convince him to stay in a reserve role.

"My greatest influence growing up was Jussi Jaaskelainen, who played for over a decade at Bolton in the Premier League," Ramsdale told Football Focus, as quoted by Centre Goals.

"He didn’t win any trophies, but he played every week. That’s what I want—regular football over sitting on the bench for a title-winning team."

While many might question his mentality, for Ramsdale, the opportunity to develop as a goalkeeper and remain involved on the pitch outweighs any potential trophies he might have won as a backup at Arsenal.

Saturday's match will not only be a test for Southampton but also a personal challenge for Ramsdale to demonstrate that his decision was the right one.

According to Transfermarkt, he has made four Premier League appearances since his move to the South Coast.

David Raya singles out unsung hero for praise

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that David Raya acknowledged an unsung hero within Arsenal's backroom staff for his crucial penalty save against Atalanta in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper single-handedly prevented the Gunners from a disappointing start to their European campaign.

Raya's impressive form this season will be key as Arsenal aims for silverware.

