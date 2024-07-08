Members of a university jama group at the maiden edition of the All-Regional Games Festival have lamented over the quality of food served to them at the event

In a video making rounds on social media, the students were seen complaining about a ball of kenkey and fish which they were served, saying that was not what they were promised

They accused the person in charge of the food of pocketing a large chunk of the budget meant for the food while serving them a low-quality meal

Some university students who volunteered at the maiden edition of the All-Regional Games Festival held in Kumasi have expressed unhappiness over the quality of food served to them.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the university students, said they were contracted to play jama at the games, however, they were not treated right after the curtains were brought down on the event.

The students were seen in the trending video complaining about a pack of kenkey and fish they were served.

According to the voiceover accompanying the video, the students were supposed to be given a ball of Kenkey with fried fish and sardines.

But the individual tasked with that responsibility shortchanged them by serving only Kenkey with fish head and pepper.

They accused the said individual, whose name was not given, of pocketing a chunk of the budget allocated for the food.

The video posted on TikTok by @nanaama947 captured the students showing the food that they were served to the cameras while lamenting over its quality.

"They have pocketed the money Asamoah Gyan gave for food. Look at the food we have been served. Why do you people mistreat us painfully like that," a lady's voice was heard saying.

The All Regional Games Festival

The All Regional Games Festival was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Saturday, July 6, 2024.

The festival, birthed by Ghanaian legend Asamoah Gyan, is aimed at reviving grassroots football in Ghan while unearthing the next generation of players for the various national teams.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was part of the dignitaries who graced the games at the Bara Yara Sports Stadium.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Asamoah Gyan was seen giving Bawumia a quick walk through the stadium as part of the launch ceremony.

