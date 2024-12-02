West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has confirmed Mohammed Kudus' availability for the Leicester City trip

The Black Stars attacking midfielder returns to the squad after serving a five-game ban following his red card against Spurs

Kudus has not featured for the club since October 19 after he was sent off in the game against Tottenham

Julen Lopetegui has stated that Mohammed Kudus is ready for the game against Leicester City.

The Ghana international will be returning to action for the Hammers for the first time since October following his extended five-game ban for his red card against Tottenham.

Kudus missed the entire November after he was charged with improper conduct and violent behaviour following his red card against Spurs.

Ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium, Lopetegui disclosed that Kudus will be ready for Tuesday's EPL game.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen with [Mohammed Kudus]. We’re not going to talk about the line-up," he said at the pre-match presser, as quoted by the club's official website.

“It’s true that he’s now available after being out for a long time, too. He’s ready, working well and happy to be back, which is good news for us because we have a lot of upcoming matches in a row, and it’s a good thing we have as many options as possible for these games.”

Kudus' return huge boost for West Ham

The Hammers have struggled this season, and the London club's situation worsened after Kudus' five-game suspension.

West Ham have won two matches since Kudus' absence and were thumped by Arsenal at the London Olympic Stadium on Saturday, conceding five goals in the first half.

However, the Ghanaian attacking midfielder's return is expected to add some spark to West Ham's attack.

Kudus netted two goals in eight matches before his suspension, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus completes five-game ban

