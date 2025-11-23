Ruben Neves has stated that after a Portuguese magazine linked him to the widow of his late friend and former teammate, Diogo Jota

The midfielder vowed to support Jota’s family, assuring that they will never be in need following the tragic passing of the ex-Liverpool forward

Neves also attended his friend’s funeral and the tribute organised by Wolverhampton Wanderers in his honour

Ruben Neves has fiercely responded to a Portuguese magazine after it published speculation regarding his relationship with Rute Cardoso, the widow of Diogo Jota.

The football world was plunged into mourning in July when Jota, aged 28, and his younger brother Andre Silva, 25, lost their lives in a car accident in the Spanish province of Zamora.

Ruben Neves has been left furious after Portuguese magazine TV Guia questioned his close relationship with Diogo Jota's widow Rute Cardoso.

Jota, a father of three, had only tied the knot with his long-term partner Rute, marrying her just 11 days before the heartbreaking tragedy.

Portugal international Neves, who once shared the pitch with Jota at Wolverhampton Wanderers, stood by Rute Cardoso as Wolves honoured her late husband ahead of their Premier League opener against Manchester City on August 16, 2025.

But controversy erupted when Portuguese outlet TV Guia ran a front-page story highlighting Neves’ support, splashing the headline: “Ruben Neves and Rute United After Death. How Diogo Jota’s widow leans on her best friend.”

The magazine’s choice of image sparked speculation about their relationship after the pair were seen together at Molineux during Wolves’ tribute to the late forward.

According to Mirror UK, Neves hit back forcefully on Instagram, condemning the article and declaring that its author “does not deserve happiness,” while reaffirming his unwavering support for Rute and her children.

Responding directly to TV Guia’s Instagram post, Neves, who has been married to Débora Lourenço for more than ten years, wrote via Goal:

"I always believe in the good in people, I've been warned not to do so, I've been wrong, and I never wish harm on anyone.

"The person who put this photo on the magazine cover doesn't deserve to be happy, just as their choice wasn't a happy one. My wife, Debora Lourenco, and I have been together for over 11 years, happy, with a family that makes me proud, and in 11 years we have never been involved in any controversy.

"We've done our best to help Rute and her family in the best way possible. The choice of this photo is as unfortunate as the person who chose it and the person who posted it. I respect that everyone has their own work, I respect that everyone wants to do their best, and I don't respect those who don't respect others."

Ruben Neves and Rute Cardoso during the Premier League match between Wolves and Manchester City.

Aftermath of Diogo Jota’s tragic accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that following Diogo Jota's death in a car accident, locals have branded Spain's A52 highway as dangerous.

The footballer and his brother were suspected of having perished after a tyre blowout on a road known for its poor and potholed state.

