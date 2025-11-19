An 86-year-old man, James Acquaah, graduated from the Central University with a Bachelor's degree on Wednesday, November 19, 2025

The elderly man was honoured by the school for his resilience, perseverance, humility, and unyielding commitment to personal growth

Several social media users congratulated the elderly man for the feat, while others shared how he had inspired them with his achievement

James Acquaah graduated from Central University at 86 years old on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, during the school’s 24th Congregation ceremony.

The elderly man graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theology.

In a post on social media, Central University honoured its oldest graduating student. He was called forward as everyone in the hall stood, clapped, and cheered him on.

James Acquaah walked to the front, where the Chair of the Council of Central University presented him with a certificate and a wrapped gift.

After the presentation, Pastor Mensa Otabil walked up to the elderly man, shook his hand, and took a picture with him, while the rest of the students continued to cheer.

James Acquaah then walked back to his seat as many kept applauding.

In a Facebook post, Central University described James Acquaah as:

"A testament to resilience and lifelong learning. At 86 years old, Mr. James Acquaah walks the graduation stage with pride, a shining reminder that it is never too late to chase your dreams."

He was honoured with the special award for resilience, considering that his journey embodies perseverance, humility, and an unyielding commitment to personal growth.

Netizens congratulate 86-year-old graduate

YEN.com.gh gathered several reactions to the video on social media. Many expressed how inspired they were by James Acquaah’s resilience, while others congratulated him on his remarkable achievement. Read some of the comments below:

Barnabas Nii Laryea said:

"I just read an 86-year-old man graduated from Central University this afternoon with a BA in Theology...Eiiii, he started the school at 82 years 😲 Never Been this Encouraged ❤️."

Raymond Dzirasa wrote:

"Congratulations, sir, your story will motivate many to chase their dreams, no matter the age. Keep pushing forward! 🌟."

Apanyina Augustine said:

"He should see one Gifty something, something for national services 🤔."

Neodig Nii Attuquaye Quaye wrote:

"Grandpaa all the way."

Jonathan Kwedeha said:

"A calling fulfilled. That’s what life is all about. Steady steady, one day at a time. The only competition is with yourself. Well done!"

Kojo Tutu Mhab wrote:

"No dream is too late to achieve with determination - Congratulations to him!"

Francisca Yeboah Boateng said:

"What an inspiration! Congratulations!!"

Wisdom Homenya wrote:

"I'm touched. Congratulations."

Felix Quacoe Baidoo emerges valedictorian at KNUST

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Felix Quacoe Baidoo, a 2025 graduate of KNUST, emerged as the valedictorian of the College of Arts and Built Environment.

His CWA of 83.07 was higher than that of the 2024 valedictorian, Bansi Eliasu Yahaya, whose CWA was 81.04.

Several social media users who saw the post congratulated Felix Quacoe Baidoo for his achievement and wished him well.

