Brentford star Fabio Carvalho will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious ACL injury

Fans have flooded social media with heartfelt messages, wishing Carvalho a speedy recovery

From Fulham prodigy to Liverpool talent, Carvalho’s path has been full of promise, with Brentford paying £27.5m for his services despite limited starts

Brentford midfielder Fabio Carvalho is set to miss the remainder of the season after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

The former Liverpool youngster will undergo surgery and has already consulted a specialist to begin his rehabilitation process.

Since joining the Bees last year, Carvalho has featured in 33 matches, contributing three goals in nine appearances so far this season, as The Sun stated. Despite being a promising attacking presence, he has managed to complete just one full 90-minute league match, which came on the opening day of the current Premier League campaign.

Carvalho has been a consistent figure in the Carabao Cup, playing every minute as Brentford advanced to the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Manchester City. His last-minute equaliser against Chelsea in September, which secured a 2-2 draw, remains a highlight of his contributions this season.

After the bad news was announced, fans quickly took to social media to express their support and well-wishes for the 23-year-old. Messages of encouragement poured in, with many praising his determination and wishing him a speedy recovery.

One fan, @Silas90, tweeted,

“Stay strong, Fabio! You’ll be back better than ever. Brentford needs you!”

Another, @Delloto, added,

“Heartbreaking news, but you’ve got this, Fabio. Get well soon!”

Fabio Carvalho's journey from Liverpool to Brentford

According to Transfermarkt, Carvalho began his footballing journey at Fulham, impressing in the youth ranks before earning a high-profile move to Liverpool.

While he showed glimpses of talent at Anfield, he struggled to secure a regular first-team role and was subsequently loaned out to RB Leipzig and Hull City, where he delivered strong performances.

Brentford then stepped in with a £27.5 million transfer to bring Carvalho to Griffin Park. However, his path at the Bees has not been entirely smooth.

Under manager Keith Andrews, Carvalho has found starts hard to come by, often playing second fiddle to teammates like Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara. Despite these challenges, he has showcased glimpses of his skill and potential whenever called upon.

In the meantime, the ACL injury represents a significant setback for Carvalho, but both the club and fans are optimistic about his return.

The Portuguese midfielder now faces the challenge of intensive rehabilitation, but with determination and support, there is still hope that he can return stronger and continue to build on his promising career.

