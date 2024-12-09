African players have carved a rich legacy in La Liga, dazzling fans with their talent, tenacity, and flair

From iconic names like Samuel Eto’o to the emerging stars of today, the league has been a platform for African footballers to make history

The latest to etch his name in this illustrious lineage is Ghana’s Inaki Williams, who recently hit the milestone of 80 La Liga goals

Iñaki Williams joined an elite group of African forwards who have left a lasting impact on Spain’s top flight.

His achievement goes beyond personal success; it also highlights the significant influence African players continue to wield in La Liga’s global appeal following his latest landmark.

Samuel Eto'o remains the top African marksman in the Spanish La Liga, with Inaki Williams and Frederic Kanoute trailing him. Photos by Josep Lago, Juan Manuel Serrano Arce and David Ramos.

Inaki reaches 80 goals in La Liga

The Black Stars striker's goal against Villarreal on Sunday, December 8, further underscores his place among the continent's legends.

His 80th goal in La Liga not only reflects his skill and endurance but also emphasises the growing impact of African players in one of Europe’s top football leagues.

As the season progresses, the 30-year-old continues to be a vital part of Athletic Club’s attack, helping to shape the club’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions, per Ghanasoccernet.

His latest strike in La Liga provides an ideal moment to reflect on the contributions of some of the continent’s finest strikers.

Who sits at the top of this illustrious list, and how does Williams' accomplishment measure up against the best?

Top 5 African strikers in La Liga

Let’s dive into the top five African goal-scorers in La Liga history (all statistics drawn from Transfermarkt):

5. Pierre Webo – 47 Goals

The Cameroonian forward carved out a successful career in La Liga with stints at Osasuna and Mallorca.

With over 227 appearances, he scored 47 times, making him one of the most impactful African players in Spain’s top flight.

4. Youssef En-Nesyri – 69 Goals

En-Nesyri’s journey from Leganés to Sevilla was marked by rapid development and a series of impressive performances.

Known for his aerial prowess and finishing ability, the Moroccan forward became a mainstay in Sevilla’s attack before his departure to Fenerbahce.

3. Inaki Williams – 80 Goals

Renowned for his speed and durability, Williams has been the face of Athletic Bilbao’s attack for nearly a decade.

His consistent performances have not only kept him at the top of La Liga’s goal-scoring charts but also highlighted his crucial role in Athletic’s pursuit of European qualification.

2. Frederic Kanouté – 89 Goals

Kanouté was a pivotal figure in Sevilla’s golden era, scoring crucial goals that helped the club secure multiple UEFA Cups and other domestic honours.

The Malian forward’s strength, technical ability, and knack for important strikes made him a favourite among fans.

1. Samuel Eto’o – 162 Goals

Eto’o’s reign as the undisputed king of African goal-scorers in La Liga was built on a career filled with consistent brilliance.

His time at Barcelona was particularly prolific, where he won three La Liga titles and played a key role in their historic 2009 treble-winning campaign.

Before his legendary stint at Camp Nou, Eto’o also thrived at Real Mallorca.

Athletic Club celebrates Inaki Williams

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the milestone celebration of Inaki Williams' decade-long journey with Athletic Club.

Since making his senior debut on December 6, 2014, Williams has transformed into a beloved figure in Bilbao, solidifying his legendary status at the Basque club.

