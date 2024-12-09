Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has waxed lyrical about one of his stars after the Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur

The Italian tactician argues that this said player is not 'normal' after Chelsea stretched their winning run to five games

Maresca's troops are now within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after their victory

Enzo Maresca couldn't help but gush over Cole Palmer’s standout performance after Chelsea emerged victorious in a pulsating seven-goal spectacle against Tottenham Hotspur.

Palmer’s brilliance, marked by a pair of ice-cold penalties, proved pivotal in the Blues' dramatic 4-3 comeback at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Cole Palmer's expertly taken penalty secured Chelsea all three points in the London Derby against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Shaun Botterill.

Source: Getty Images

The England international was pivotal in overturning an early two-goal deficit and securing all three points for his side.

Palmer inspires Chelsea to victory

The match started with Spurs flying out of the blocks.

Early strikes from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski gave the home side a comfortable cushion.

However, Ange Postecoglou's men crumbled as Chelsea mounted a stunning response.

Jadon Sancho halved the deficit just before the break, setting the stage for a memorable second half.

Palmer took centre stage after the restart. The 22-year-old calmly dispatched two penalties, showcasing nerves of steel under immense pressure.

A precise half-volley from Enzo Fernandez further tilted the scales in Chelsea’s favour, while Son Heung-min’s late effort served as little more than a consolation.

Maresca labels Palmer 'abnormal'

Speaking to reporters, Maresca heaped praise on Palmer, calling him a rare talent.

“Cole belongs to that kind of player—they’re not normal. They’re top players. And top players do things that make the rest of us wonder, ‘How did he do that?’ It’s because he’s Cole, and he’s exceptional. We can expect these moments from him,” Maresca shared, as quoted by GOAL.

When quizzed about Palmer’s audacious Panenka penalty, the Italian added, “That second penalty... he’s cold!”

Palmer's abnormal penalty record

Palmer’s impeccable record from the spot continues to amaze.

His brace against Spurs took his Premier League penalty tally for Chelsea to 12 without a single miss, breaking Yaya Touré’s long-standing record of 11 consecutive conversions for Manchester City, per Opta Statistics.

