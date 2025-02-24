Kudus Mohammed put up a show in West Ham United's Premier League away win at Arsenal over the weekend

The Black Stars playmaker reminded everyone of his innate talent with a bold performance

West Ham's defeat of Arsenal has effectively put Liverpool 11 points clear at the summit of the EPL standings

Mohammed Kudus has quickly reminded everyone that he is still as one of the brightest talents in world football with a dominant performance for West Ham United against Arsenal and a Ghana football legend has offered key advice to make him one of the very best in the game.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who showed flashes of brilliance since joining the Premier League from Ajax in 2023, had failed to match his lofty standards this season, but the Black Stars maestro recorded one of his best performances in the EPL at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as the Hammers won 1-0.

Kudus Mohammed of West Ham United is challenged by Ethan Nwaneri during their EPL match at Emirates Stadium on February 22, 2025 in London, England. Image credit: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Kudus needs to be more consistent

However, to truly elevate his game and become an unplayable force in Europeans football, he must refine certain aspects of his play.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil in an exclusive chat, Ghana football legend, Dan Owusu, shared his insights on how Kudus can reach his full potential.

According to Owusu, regarded as the Ghana Premier League's greatest offensive player of all time, three key factors, consistency, productivity in front of goal, and a stronger work ethic, are crucial for Kudus to become one of the best in his position.

One of the most important pieces of advice Owusu offered is the need for Kudus to be more consistent in his performances.

While the young midfielder has shown immense talent and technical ability, consistency remains a challenge for many players, particularly in a high-demand league like the Premier League.

Owusu believes that the West Ham player must find a way to deliver top-level performances week in and week out, regardless of the opposition.

“Consistency is key at the highest level. The best players are the ones who perform consistently, no matter the team they face. Kudus has all the talent, but he needs to produce every game and not just in flashes. That is what separates the great players from the good ones.''

Kudus certainly showed moments of brilliance in the Arsenal PL victory, but to truly solidify his place as a top player, he will need to maintain that level over an entire season.

Owusu stresses the importance of training and preparation, which will help Kudus develop the mental fortitude required to perform consistently in one of the best leagues of the world.

Productivity in front of goal

Owusu’s second piece of advice is for Kudus to become more productive in front of goal. While Kudus Mohammed, who once contested for the Puskas award, has shown that he can create chances and contribute to the buildup of attacks, Owusu believes that a midfielder of his caliber should also be contributing more in terms of goals and assists.

A midfielder who can score regularly not only adds to his team’s attacking threat but also earns the respect of opponents and fans alike.

“Midfielders are expected to chip in with goals, especially in the modern game. Kudus needs to make sure he’s getting on the score sheet more often and contributing assists. It’s one of the key aspects that separates good players from great players. In the Arsenal game you could see that he was on top of his game, but he hardly scores these days. That is another key area he has to look at”

For Kudus, who has 3 goals in 21 league appearances this season, becoming a more prolific scorer will require him to develop his positioning, timing, and finishing ability.

The Ghanaian midfielder has the talent to become a goal-scoring threat as he showed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and with more practice and confidence, he can start finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Work Ethic

Lastly, the Ghana icon advises Kudus to outwork his teammates, particularly his white counterparts, to truly prove his worth.

While talent is important, Owusu believes that hard work and determination are what ultimately make the difference between a good player and a great one.

Owusu highlighted that Kudus has the physical tools, but his work ethic must match his potential if he is to elevate his game to an elite level.

“Mohamed Kudus has to put in the hard work, especially when it comes to outworking his teammates. If he wants to become unplayable, he needs to outshine his competitors by putting in more effort both on and off the field,” Owusu said.

Kudus should aim to not only maintain a strong work rate during matches but also dedicate himself to intense training sessions, focusing on areas like fitness, stamina, and mental strength. Hard work can make up for any deficiencies and push Kudus to the highest level of performance.

Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United passes the ball under pressure from Ethan Nwaneri of Arsenal during the EPL match between Arsenal and West Ham on February 22, 2025. Image credit: Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Mohamed Kudus has the potential to become one of the most exciting players in the Premier League and some of the best European championships, but as Owusu suggests, he must work on consistency, productivity, and his work ethic to become an unplayable force.

By honing these aspects of his game, Kudus can continue his rise to prominence and make a significant impact at West Ham United.

With the right mindset and approach, there’s no limit to how far Kudus can go in his career.

