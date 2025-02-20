The former iconic Ghana international striker headlines a list of Black Stars players who should have won the UEFA CL

Asamoah Gyan played for clubs in Italy, France, and England before moving to the Middles East to make a mark

However, a myriad of Ghanaian international footballers have lifted the coveted trophy in the past

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A number of exceptional Ghanaian footballers were not lucky enough to win the UEFA Champions League which is often seen as the pinnacle of European club football, attracting the world's best talent.

For Ghanaian footballers such as Michael Essien, Abedi Ayew, and Sulley Ali Muntari, winning the prestigious title represent an unforgettable achievement while many others only dreamt of lifting the respected trophy.

Five Ghanaian players who should have won the UEFA CL featuring Asamoah Gyan, Tony Yeboah, and Kevin-Prince Boateng. Image credit: Scott Heavy, Paul Mcfegan/Sportsphoto/Allstar, Xavier Bonilla/NurPhot

Source: Getty Images

Some of these players showcased immense skill and determination during their careers, and their talents were more than capable of leading their clubs to European glory.

As Ghana has produced numerous football legends, it’s worth examining the careers of five players who, in a perfect world, should have won the Champions League.

These players are Asamoah Gyan, Tony Yeboah, Kwadwo Asamoah, Andre Ayew, and Kevin-Prince Boateng.

We will now walk through each of them in detail.

1. Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is undoubtedly one of Ghana’s most iconic footballers and has etched his name in history with his performances for the Black Stars, scoring 51 goals to become the country's all-time top goal scorer.

Gyan was known for his sharp goal-scoring abilities, physicality, and his knack for scoring in critical moments. His career saw him play for clubs like European side such as Stade Rennes in France, Modena and Udinese in Italy, and Sunderland in England.

However, did not appear in the UEFA Champions League during his time in Europe let alone come close to win it.

Gyan, may have set high standards in UAE playing for Al-Ain, but he never reached the heights that would have made him a Champions League winner, as he didn't play for a club consistently challenging for the prestigious title.

His time in England, notably at Sunderland, did not offer any European experiences. With a player of his caliber, netting 6 goals as Africa's all-time top scorer at the FIFA World Cup, it’s difficult not to imagine how Gyan did not represent teams wo were more likely to secure the UEFA CL.

2. Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah’s name resonates with football fans who remember the excitement he brought to the Premier League, particularly during his time at Leeds United in the 1990s.

The Ghanaian striker was known for his powerful shots, lethal finishing, and his ability to score incredible goals.

Yeboah's spell at Leeds United was arguably the most successful period of his career in European football.

He was a fan favourite and one of the brightest stars in the English Premier League during in that vintage.

During his tenure at Leeds, Yeboah showed glimpses of what he was capable of, scoring some unforgettable goals in the Premier League.

However, Leeds United was never quite able to break into the upper echelons of European football consistently, and as a result, Yeboah never had the opportunity to challenge for the Champions League title.

He did feature in the competition with Hamburg, where he showed his qualities with 2 goals in 9 games in the 2000/01 UEFA CL season, but was not able to push the German club to the latter stages of the competition.

Despite being a prolific goal-scorer, Tony Yeboah’s international career was equally significant. He led the Black Stars with pride and was integral to Ghana’s golden generation in the 1990s.

Had he been part of a more successful European club that was consistently challenging for the Champions League, there is little doubt that his abilities could have propelled that team to victory.

Former Black Stars of Ghana striker Tony Yeboah at German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in 1993. Image credit: by Stephan/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

3. Kwadwo Asamoah

The former Inter Milan player's versatility and all-around midfield talent earned him a reputation as one of the most technically gifted players of his generation.

His ability to operate in several roles, from a central midfielder to a left-back, made him a vital asset to every team he played for.

Asamoah's most notable European success came during his time at Juventus, where he was part of a dominant team under Antonio Conte that regularly competed at the highest level.

While the former Liberty Professional player was a key figure in Juventus’ Serie A dominance, the Champions League title eluded him during his time in Italy.

He played in several Champions League campaigns with the Old Lady, but Juventus fell short in the final against Barcelona in 2015 and Real Madrid in 2017.

Asamoah’s blend of defensive awareness and attacking flair, along with his work ethic, made him an ideal candidate to play in crucial Champions League fixtures.

However, despite his talents, Juventus were unable to clinch the Champions League during his time there, and that is a painful reality for a player who truly deserved the honor of lifting the trophy.

The ex-Asokwa Deportivo man may not have yielded the ultimate European club success, but his consistency, leadership, and invaluable contributions to Juventus' success in domestic and continental competitions cement his place as one of Ghana’s top players who deserved a Champions League title.

Kwadwo Asamoah of FC Internazionale competes for the ball with Juan Cuadrado of Juventus during a Serie A game at on April 27, 2019 in Milan, Italy. Image credit: Marco Luzzani - Inter

Source: Getty Images

4. Kevin-Prince Boateng

Kevin-Prince Boateng's career has taken him to many top clubs across Europe, including AC Milan, Barcelona, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Known for his flair, creativity, and physicality, Boateng's career was filled with moments of brilliance, both in domestic leagues and European competitions.

His most notable spell came during his time at AC Milan, where he was part of a team with world-class talent that regularly competed for the Champions League.

The 2010 World Cup star was a vital part of the AC Milan team that reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League during his time at the club.

However, Milan's inability to secure the title during his tenure was a significant hitch for a player of his calibre.

While Boateng had the ability to influence games on the biggest stages, the team could not lift the European trophy during his time there, with their last Champions League victory coming in 2007, long time before Boateng’s arrival.

Despite this, his unique skill set, versatile playing style, and ability to rise to the occasion on big nights make him one of Ghana’s players in the 21st century who truly deserved the chance to lift the Champions League. His contributions in Milan and at other clubs in Europe showed that he was capable of excelling at the highest level.

5. Andre Ayew

His father, Abedi Ayew clinched the UEFA Champions League with Marseille in 1993, but Andre Ayew, also known as Dede Ayew, who has had an impressive career, both at the club level and with the Ghana national team, has not come close to repeating his dad's feat.

With his strong technical skills, leadership, and ability to perform in high-pressure situations, Ayew has enjoyed spells with clubs like Marseille, Swansea City, and West Ham United.

His time at Marseille, particularly, saw him compete in the Champions League, where he was instrumental in the team’s successes in Ligue 1.

Ayew came close to winning the famous trophy during his time at Marseille in 2011, when the French side made it to the Round of 16 of the 2011/12 UEFA CL campaign, but ultimately, the team was eliminated.

As one of the standout players in the competition during his time there, the current Le Havre player was seen as a player capable of pushing his team further in European competitions.

His performances for Ghana, especially in international tournaments, further emphasized his class and potential to win top European honors.

Despite not securing the Champions League, the Black Stars skipper remains one of Ghana’s most successful and influential players on the international stage.

His tenacity and technical prowess make him another Ghanaian footballer who could have truly been a Champions League winner with the right team and circumstances.

Africans who can improve Man United

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the top 5 African players who could elevate Ruben Amorim's Manchester United.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh