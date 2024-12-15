Prince George Koffie has expressed his joy after guiding Swedru All Blacks to a narrow win against Skyy FC

The 54-year-old hit the ground running as the coach of the Ozii Ozaa lads following his appointment four days ago

Up next for coach Koffie and his lads is a tricky test against former Ghana Premier League side King Faisal

Newly appointed Swedru All Blacks coach, Prince George Koffie, is beaming with pride after guiding his side to a hard-fought victory against Skyy FC in the Division One Zone Two League.

Taking charge for the first time since his appointment on December 11, Koffie made an immediate impact.

Prince George Koffie masterminded All Blacks' sixth win of the Division One League campaign as his side edged Skyy FC 1-0. Photo credit: @allblacksufc_45/X.

Source: Twitter

The experienced gaffer oversaw a narrow win that tightened his side's hold on the top of the league table as they aim for promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

A solitary goal was all Swedru All Blacks needed to secure the victory, propelling them to 21 points from nine matches—four points clear of second-placed Rospak Academy.

Koffie’s impact and immediate success

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh following the match, Prince George Koffie expressed his delight at getting off to a winning start in his new role.

“Honestly, the feeling is awesome,” he said.

“I am very happy to secure a win in my first game in charge against a tough opponent like Skyy FC at Swedru Park.”

The 54-year-old, who has previously managed Great Olympics and New Edubiase United, dedicated the victory to his hard-working players, his technical team, and the club’s passionate fanbase.

“I dedicate this win to my hard-working players, technical team, management, and fantastic supporters,” he said, emphasising the collective effort that went into the win.

Upcoming challenges for Koffie's All Blacks

Looking ahead, the Ozii Ozaa lads face a tough test away against Kumasi-based King Faisal on December 21, per Flashscore.

The Swedru-based outfit will then close out 2024 with a home fixture against Nzema Kotoko, another crucial game that could be pivotal in their push for promotion.

Coach Koffie offers advice to GFA about Otto Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prince George Koffie advised the Ghana Football Association to disregard calls for Otto Addo’s dismissal as head coach of the Black Stars.

However, he emphasised that a specific condition must be fulfilled to guarantee Addo's success.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh