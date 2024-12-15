Elated Prince George Koffie Breaks Silence After First Win As Swedru All Blacks Coach
Newly appointed Swedru All Blacks coach, Prince George Koffie, is beaming with pride after guiding his side to a hard-fought victory against Skyy FC in the Division One Zone Two League.
Taking charge for the first time since his appointment on December 11, Koffie made an immediate impact.
The experienced gaffer oversaw a narrow win that tightened his side's hold on the top of the league table as they aim for promotion to the Ghana Premier League.
A solitary goal was all Swedru All Blacks needed to secure the victory, propelling them to 21 points from nine matches—four points clear of second-placed Rospak Academy.
Koffie’s impact and immediate success
In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh following the match, Prince George Koffie expressed his delight at getting off to a winning start in his new role.
“Honestly, the feeling is awesome,” he said.
“I am very happy to secure a win in my first game in charge against a tough opponent like Skyy FC at Swedru Park.”
The 54-year-old, who has previously managed Great Olympics and New Edubiase United, dedicated the victory to his hard-working players, his technical team, and the club’s passionate fanbase.
“I dedicate this win to my hard-working players, technical team, management, and fantastic supporters,” he said, emphasising the collective effort that went into the win.
Upcoming challenges for Koffie's All Blacks
Looking ahead, the Ozii Ozaa lads face a tough test away against Kumasi-based King Faisal on December 21, per Flashscore.
The Swedru-based outfit will then close out 2024 with a home fixture against Nzema Kotoko, another crucial game that could be pivotal in their push for promotion.
