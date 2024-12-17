Kamaldeen Sulemana will be working with a new manager following the sack of Russell Martin as Southampton coach

Martin's last game in charge of Southampton saw the Saints suffer a crushing defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday

A former Chelsea coach has been tipped as the favourite to take over the club currently rooted at the bottom of the EPL table

Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to work under new leadership following Southampton’s dismissal of head coach Russell Martin after a crushing 5-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Martin’s exit was sealed after Sunday’s thrashing at the hands of Spurs, a result that deepened Southampton’s woes and left them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

Kamaldeen Sulemana endured a nightmarish outing in Russell Martin's final game in charge of Southampton. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Sulemana featured in the match but endured a frustrating outing.

He was substituted before the 15-minute mark, a move that visibly irked the Ghanaian international.

Southampton's poor record under Martin

The Saints’ return to the English top flight has been nothing short of disastrous.

According to Sky Sports, they have managed a single win alongside 13 losses in their opening 16 league fixtures, an abysmal record that ultimately cost Martin his job.

What's next for Sulemana and Southampton after Martin's sack?

In the short term, Southampton’s Under-21s manager, Simon Rusk, will step into the role on an interim basis.

His first major challenge comes on Wednesday when the Saints face Liverpool in a crucial Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

The fixture offers a brief respite from the league’s relentless pressure while giving Rusk an early opportunity to steady the ship.

Ex-Chelsea coach emerges as leading candidate

As Southampton’s board searches for Martin’s successor, an early frontrunner has emerged in Graham Potter.

According to SportBIBLE, the former Chelsea tactician is viewed as the prime candidate to take over at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Potter, who has been without a managerial role since his dismissal by Chelsea in April 2023, was previously linked to Southampton in October.

Known for his pragmatic yet possession-based philosophy, Potter’s style could breathe new life into a struggling Saints squad desperate for stability and identity.

What lies ahead for Kamaldeen?

For Kamaldeen Sulemana, the managerial change represents both a challenge and an opportunity.

Known for his pace, trickery, and attacking flair, the Ghanaian could flourish under Potter’s system, which historically emphasises width and creativity in attack.

Why Kamaldeen was subbed early vs Spurs

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted Russell Martin's reasoning for substituting Kamaldeen Sulemana just 15 minutes into the match against Tottenham.

The now-sacked Southampton boss explained that the decision was tactical, aimed at addressing defensive issues after conceding three quick goals.

